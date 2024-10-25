The Odisha Police have shown exceptional courage and dedication in their efforts to save thousands of lives amid cyclone crisis

Bhubaneswar: The role of the police goes far beyond simply maintaining law and order; they are essential in safeguarding communities during times of crisis. As the first responders, police officers spring into action at the onset of any disaster, whether natural or man-made. From earthquakes and floods to cyclones, they provide critical support and security to those affected, ensuring the well-being and safety of victims. Their swift response and selfless dedication are crucial in mitigating the impact of disasters, making them indispensable heroes in times of need.

When Cyclone Dana struck Odisha’s coastal districts, causing destruction in three districts, the Odisha Police emerged as heroes amidst the chaos. They risked their lives to save countless others with unwavering compassion. Whether rescuing stranded children, aiding elderly citizens, or supporting those with medical needs, they worked tirelessly in the face of disaster.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and the direct supervision of Director General of Police YB Khurania, the Odisha Police proved that they are more than just law enforcers; they are guardians of the community. Their heroism serves as a shining example of the power of compassion and duty.