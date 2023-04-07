The new state of the art Integrated Terminal Building at Chennai Airport will be an important addition to Chennai’s infrastructure: PM

Chennai: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi said that the new state of the art Integrated Terminal Building at Chennai Airport will be an important addition to Chennai’s infrastructure. Shri Modi also added that it will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy.

In a tweet thread, Ministry of Civil Aviation informed that the first phase of new state of the art Integrated Terminal Building at Chennai Airport is set to be inaugurated by Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi on 8th April 2023.

Replying to the tweet by Ministry of Civil Aviation; the Prime Minister tweeted;

“This will be an important addition to Chennai’s infrastructure. It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy.”