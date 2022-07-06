The new 6-Lane tunnel at Khambatki Ghat on Pune-Satara highways (NH-4) expected to be completed by March 2023

New Delhi : The new 6-Lane tunnel at Khambatki Ghat on Pune-Satara highways (NH-4) is a twin tunnel with 3 lanes each & currently under construction is in full progress informed Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a series of tweets.

He said the existing ‘S’ curve in Satara-Pune direction shall be completed soon that would lead to drastic reduction in accident risks. The total capital cost for the 6.43 km long project is approximately Rs 926 Crore and is expected to be completed by March 2023.

Shri Gadkari said today, our country is witnessing unprecedented infrastructural transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi & unfolding ‘Prosperity Through Connectivity’. He said New India Demands World Class Infrastructure.

Shri Gadkari said the tunnel is going to enhance connectivity and most importantly, provide direct benefits to the commuters through their Value Over Time (VOT) and Value Over Cost (VOC) savings.

The Minister said average travel time at Pune-Satara and Satara – Pune stretch through Khambataki Ghat is 45 minutes and 10-15 minutes respectively. With the completion of this tunnel, average travel time shall be reduced to 5-10 minutes.