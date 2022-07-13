The National Commission for Minorities congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Cabinet for having approved Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road new rail line

New Delhi : The Chairman National Commission for Minorities Shri Iqbal Singh Lalpura and Members of the Commission has congratulated the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and his Cabinet for having approved Taranga Hill-Ambaji-Abu Road new rail line. Particularly Taranga Hill is a pilgrimage center for the Jains wherein there are about 19 temples, out of which one temple (Jinalaya) is of Bhagwan Ajitnath Tirthankar. The said rail road not only facilitates the faster movements of the people, it also facilitates the Jain devotees to visit and have a darshan of the above referred temples particularly that of Ajitnath, who is our second Tirthankara.

The National Commission for Minorities on behalf of the entire Jain Community which is highly respected Minority Community in India, highly appreciate such an act of our Hon’ble Prime Minister of India. The said project will also fulfill the almost 100 years old demand of Jain minority community which was being agitated since 1930.