The Ministry of Rural Development and the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises join hands to boost SHG women enterprises

The Union Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) and Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME), today in the spirit of a whole-of-government approach, signed a Statement of Intent (SoI) to collaborate on formalizing and strengthening Self Help Group (SHG) women-led rural enterprises through MoMSME’s flagship schemes.

The SoI was signed by Ms. Swati Sharma, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Rural Development, and Ms. Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, in the presence of Shri Shailesh Kumar Singh, Secretary, MoRD, Shri S C L Das, Secretary, MoMSME, and Shri Charanjit Singh, Additional Secretary, MoRD, along with senior officials from both ministries, at Krishi Bhawan, New Delhi.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Swati Sharma emphasized that the signing of this SoI between MoMSME and MoRD underscores a whole-of-government approach. She highlighted that this collaboration will facilitate the empowerment of Lakhpati Didis, as envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Ms. Mercy Epao, speaking on the occasion, affirmed that this SoI will strengthen the partnership between the two ministries to support and elevate SHG Didis in entrepreneurship, leveraging MoMSME’s flagship initiatives such as Yeshaswini- Apna Udyam, Apni Pehchaan, Udyam Assist, etc.

Both the Secretary of Ministry of Rural Development and the Secretary of Ministry of MSME appreciated this convergence and committed to undertaking various collaborative steps in alignment with this Statement of Intent.