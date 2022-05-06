The members of the Backward Classes Welfare Commission presented a report to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan

New Delhi :Presented the first report of the member commission of Madhya Pradesh Backward Classes and Welfare Commission toChief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Member of the Commission,Minister of State for Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Independent charge Shri Ram Khilawan Patel, MLA Smt.Krishna Gaur and MLA Shri Pradeep Patel presented the first report at the auditorium of chief Minister residence. This report is in two parts. The commission has presented its recommendations for the upliftment of other backward classes. Minister Shri Patel informed that the members of the commission have prepared this report after visiting various districts of the state contacting social organizations and research. Additional Chief Secretary Women and Child Development Shri Ashok Shah and Principal Secretary Forest and Backward Classes and Minorities Shri Ashok Varnval were presented on this occasion.