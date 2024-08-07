The LNM Institute of Information Technology Credentialed by MathWorks

Jaipur: MathWorks, the leading developer of mathematical computing software, has officially recognized the LNM Institute of Information Technology (LNMIIT), Jaipur, for providing unlimited access to MATLAB® and Simulink® to all its students, faculty, staff, and researchers and also adopting MathWorks software and workflows in multiple courses within the engineering syllabus. The credentialing ceremony was conducted during the MathWorks, DesignTech, and IEEE Rajasthan Subsection’s day-long seminar, “Powering Pedagogy – Seminar on Electric Mobility and Artificial Intelligence in Education” at Radisson Blu, Jaipur on 31 July 2024. More than 70 academicians, researchers, and industry professionals attended the event.

The MathWorks credentialing program for institutions and universities with campus-wide licenses differentiates learning institutions when engaging with corporations and prospective students. Eligible institutions receive a custom plaque and certificate, online recognition on the MathWorks Campus-Wide License web page, and inclusion in MathWorks promotional materials. This program enhances the institution’s reputation and provides greater visibility in the academic and corporate sectors.

Professor Rahul Banerjee, Director, LNMIIT, Jaipur, stated, “Being credentialed by MathWorks is significant, as such partnership strengthens our students and faculty access to a major software used by leading engineers and scientists available to our students and also aligns with our vision of developing a robust, industry-ready talent pool.”

LNMIIT’s Electronics & Communication and Computer Science & Engineering departments have been using MATLAB and Simulink for laboratory and projects in Digital Signal Processing, Wireless Communication, and Control Systems. Faculty members from multiple engineering disciplines and MathWorks experts collaborate to make good use of such tools for research and development too.

Chandan Pramanik, Director of Education, MathWorks India, added, “We are happy to welcome the LNMIT, Jaipur, to our list of credentialed institutions. It is great to see the institution embracing emerging technology to ready its students for the demands of the workforce. We look forward to collaborating with LNMIT to develop their faculty and students’ knowledge of critical engineering and scientific research skills.”