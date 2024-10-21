As a part of the various initiatives being undertaken by the department during the Special Campaign 4.0, on 20th October, 2024 the Legislative Department organized a shramdaan event at a black spot i.e. Ghazipur, roundabout, East Delhi which was identified by the Department for cleanliness drive and to spread the message of cleanliness and hygiene. The event of sharmdaan was led by Dr. Rajiv Mani, Secretary Legislative Department and other senior officers of the Legislative Department namely, Shri Udaya Kumara, Additional Secretary, Shri R.K. Pattanayak, JS&LC/Nodal Officer, Dr. K.V. Kumar, JS&LC and Shri Dhruv Kumar Singh, CCA along with several officers and staff of the Department including attached offices and the Department of Legal Affairs. On the occasion, Secretary (LD) distributed Swachhata Kit/ T-Shirt/ Cap to the Safai Karamchari and emphasized upon the importance of the Campaign, the overall benefit of the society and the nation.