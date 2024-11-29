The Leela Brings Timeless Luxury to Hyderabad with the Opening of its Hotel in Banjara Hills  

The luxurious 156-room hotel, nestled in the heart of the city, offers bespoke, legacy-inspired experiences.

Mumbai – The Leela, established as a leading luxury hospitality brand in the world, proudly announces the opening of The Leela Hyderabad, an urban retreat located in the neighbourhood of Banjara Hills. This marks The Leela’s entry into Hyderabad, a city celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and status, as one of India’s foremost technology and business hubs.

The Leela Hyderabad is an ode to the charm and luxury heritage of Banjara Hills, the prized neighbourhood that still defines the essence of leisure and opulence in the city. The Leela’s signature experiences promise to reignite the spirit of Banjara Hills and reimagine classic luxury for modern times.

This much-awaited foray into the city redefines classic yet progressive luxury in a whole new way. The hotel offers 156 rooms and suites, designed to reflect a balance of modern luxury and the cultural legacy of the Deccan Plateau. The interiors draw inspiration from the region’s storied heritage, featuring bespoke design elements, intricate craftsmanship, and curated art pieces. Set on 2.5 acres in the heart of the city, the hotel blends business and leisure, catering to the discerning traveller. Banjara Hills itself is rooted in history, once serving as the leisure grounds for the Nizams and as the muse for Rabindranath Tagore’s Kohistan.

Hyderabad’s positioning as a hub for innovation and culture aligns seamlessly with The Leela’s mission to establish iconic destinations that blend India’s rich cultural heritage with modern luxury experiences.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Deepthi Reddy, Managing Director, Pioneer Holiday and Resorts Limited, said: “Hyderabad, with its rich Deccan heritage and aristocratic past, has always been a city that prizes lineage and legacy while being equally progressive for the times. The Leela Hyderabad reimagines experiences and spaces for discerning guests and is beautifully poised as an in-city sanctuary. The story of The Leela Hyderabad is as much about how classic luxury is being reimagined with design, experiences, and formats, but also the second coming of its most esteemed and prestigious neighbourhood, Banjara Hills. For us, it is not just a hotel. This is a tribute to Deccan grandeur, a princely Hyderabad, and a reimagining of our neighbourhood.”

Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Executive Officer, The Leela, added: “The Leela Hyderabad reinforces our commitment to expanding our legacy of luxury hospitality to new markets. Hyderabad, with its rich cultural tapestry and position as a global innovation hub with the presence of GCCs and IT/ITES firms, is the perfect city for our presence and growth. We are confident that The Leela Hyderabad will offer a sophisticated sanctuary where business and leisure travellers can experience the city’s charm through exceptional luxury and hospitality.”

The hotel offers a curated selection of world-class dining venues providing an unmatched culinary experience. It also features a dedicated wellness center spanning 1,900 sq. m. offering a luxurious spa, fitness facilities, and a serene pool area.

With over 930 sq. m. of event space, including a stunning terrace courtyard, The Leela Hyderabad is an ideal venue for both corporate gatherings and social celebrations.

The design pays homage to Hyderabad’s cultural legacy, featuring Warangal temple-inspired pillars, intricate chandeliers, gilded ceilings, hand-painted murals, curated accessories, and objects d’art. The lobby exudes grandeur, leading to staircases, recreational areas, and anticipatory service. A tribute to Pochampalli craftsmanship and a unique wall celebrating Hyderabad’s heroes, alongside MF Hussain’s celebrated artworks, further highlight the thoughtful preservation of regional traditions.

The city is home to over 1,500 IT and ITES firms and 4,300+ tech startups, marking its pivotal role in India’s knowledge economy. Beyond its leading Global Capability Centers (GCCs), Hyderabad boasts the world’s largest pharmaceutical cluster and has emerged as a global hub for life sciences innovation.