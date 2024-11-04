The International Solar Alliance (ISA) Announces New Office Bearers for 2024 – 2026

The seventh session of the ISA Assembly in progress at the iconic Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi today elected its President and Co-president for a period of two years from 2024 to 2026. While the Republic of India was the sole contender for the post of President, the Co-Presidency was contested between the Republic of France and Grenada, with the Republic of France emerging victorious.

The Rules of Procedure of the Assembly of the International Solar Alliance provide for the election of the President, Co-President, and Vice Presidents.

The Assembly elects the President and Co-President, with due regard to equitable geographical representation. The four regional groups of the ISA Members include Africa; Asia and the Pacific; Europe and Others; and Latin America and the Caribbean. Eight Vice Presidents of the Standing Committee, two from each of the four ISA geographical regions, are selected based on seniority in terms of submitting the instrument of ratification to the depositary on a rotation basis from the ISA Member Countries in the specific region.

The Republic of Ghana and the Republic of Seychelles will hold office as Vice Presidents for the Africa region; the Commonwealth of Australia and the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka for Asia and the Pacific region; the Federal Republic of Germany and the Republic of Italy for Europe and the Others region; Grenada and Republic of Suriname from the Latin America and the Caribbean region.

As the apex decision-making body of ISA, the Assembly holds significant authority and responsibility. It represents each Member Country and makes crucial decisions concerning the implementation of the ISA’s Framework Agreement and coordinated actions to be taken to achieve its objective.

The Assembly meets annually at the ministerial level at the ISA’s seat, underscoring the regularity and importance of these gatherings. It assesses the aggregate effect of the programmes and other activities in terms of deployment of solar energy, performance, reliability, cost, and scale of finance.

The Seventh Session of the ISA Assembly is currently deliberating on the ISA’s key initiatives, focusing on three critical issues: energy access, energy security, and energy transition. These discussions aim to address and find solutions to these pressing global concerns.

The ISA’s governance bodies, the Assembly, the Standing Committee, and the Regional Committees, offer an integrated approach to governance and decision-making within the Alliance. These Meetings extend the ISA Secretariat the opportunity to enhance cooperation with ISA Member Countries, as well as provide Member Countries with the ability to improve collaboration among themselves and mutually identify avenues of cooperation and partnership.

About the International Solar Alliance

The International Solar Alliance is an international organisation with 120 Member and Signatory countries. It works with governments to improve energy access and security worldwide and promote solar power as a sustainable transition to a carbon-neutral future. ISA’s mission is to unlock US$1 trillion of investments in solar by 2030 while reducing the cost of the technology and its financing. It promotes the use of solar energy in the agriculture, health, transport, and power generation sectors.

ISA Member Countries are driving change by enacting policies and regulations, sharing best practices, agreeing on common standards, and mobilising investments. Through this work, ISA has identified, designed and tested new business models for solar projects; supported governments to make their energy legislation and policies solar-friendly through Ease of Doing Solar analytics and advisory; pooled demand for solar technology from different countries; and drove down costs; improved access to finance by reducing the risks and making the sector more attractive to private investment; increased access to solar training, data and insights for solar engineers and energy policymakers. With advocacy for solar-powered solutions, ISA aims to transform lives, bring clean, reliable, and affordable energy to communities worldwide, fuel sustainable growth, and improve quality of life.

With the signing and ratification of the ISA Framework Agreement by 15 countries on 6 December 2017, ISA became the first international intergovernmental organisation to be headquartered in India. ISA is partnering with multilateral development banks (MDBs), development financial institutions (DFIs), private and public sector organisations, civil society, and other international institutions to deploy cost-effective and transformational solutions through solar energy, especially in the least Developed Countries (LDCs) and the Small Island Developing States (SIDS).