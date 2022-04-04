The Indian Culture Portal has a total of about 2.98 lakh digital artefacts, with metadata and more than 34 lakh bibliographic entries: G. Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : The Government has implemented a National Virtual Library of India (NVLI) through the Indian Culture Portal, www.indianculture.gov.in in collaboration with IIT Bombay, Mumbai. The objective of NVLI is to provide a platform for the digital preservation of diverse cultural artefacts and to create awareness and a sense of collective ownership among citizens about their shared heritage.

This project has progressed very well. The main output of this project is the Indian Culture Portal, www.indianculture.gov.in.

The NVLI project has been implemented satisfactorily. The Indian Culture Portal developed under the NVLI has a total of about 2.98 lakh digital artefacts, with metadata and more than 34 lakh bibliographic entries.

The content is presented in 28 categories such as Rare Books, E- Books, Archives, Paintings, Stories, Snippets, Historical Cities and Forts etc. The portal is currently available in English & Hindi and can be accessed through an App called Indian Culture, available on both Android phones and iPhone.