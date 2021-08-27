The impact of Artificial Intelligence on the globalized world

In the current context we find ourselves immersed in a society that is increasingly oriented towards the process of massive technification. The massive technification takes place on various fields, even in “accessories field” such as sunglasses. Today, sunglasses technology such as those offered by blue light glasses has become increasingly complex, taking into account engineering parameters that might not have been inconceivable just a few years ago.

Every so often, and with enormous advances, all the sectors that structure it are, to a certain extent, subjecting themselves in some chaos or adapting in others to the advances of technology and, according to their level of development reached, adapting to such inevitable trend.

The area of ​​education (which is sensitive to changes in society as it advances along with it) is also going through this unavoidable trend of adaptation to the new communities of technological interaction; process that is oriented to new trends and profiles in relation to new proposals in the sector. But, the crucial question remains to what extent technology is capable of revolutionizing the universe of education?

Structurally assuming such a novel and at the same time vertiginous parameter, requires the development and increasingly impactful applications, as well as the discrepancies and fears that arise in relation to the application of artificial intelligence (AI), must be point key in the discussions of transcendence in relation to the novel proposals in higher education and at the same time assume the parameters that allow a better administration of this important mechanism, as well as the applicability of effective, increasingly adequate policies that vitalize possibilities of AI, depending on the needs of the most representative institutions of society (such as universities). Therefore, citizens are the beneficiaries of these successful measures.

From the earliest levels such as infants to the highest graduate standards, one of the key mechanisms by which AI will impact education will be through applications related to individualized learning. This process is nothing new since at the level of information and communication technologies it is the development and implementation of simulators and tutorial programs, as well as various interactive game software developed under an interface that is increasingly user-friendly. Said system implements try to adapt to the diverse needs of the students, for which the development of new technologies makes the purposes more viable.

In relation to the process of personalized education, the application of AI can, in a certain way, be considered as a viable solution, since the automated assistance in relation to the help of the students (regardless of the level) allows a new and attractive perspective in relation to the dynamism of learning since virtual interaction. The foregoing leads us to rethink the teaching-learning process whose impacts, in relation to the trend of an adaptive education panorama. It is more than probable that the new curricula can be sensitive and versatile to accelerated adaptation in relation to the new and parsimonious ways of understanding the educational task in this century.

In the last decade, many of them imperceptible directly by the majority; but whose transcript covers and will continue to cover an endless number of activities since: technological advances are unprecedented in history, since they have promoted knowledge management in a timely manner at the highest levels of decision-making, not only in the government but also in the private business sector. The intelligence function as an element of public policy at the national and strategic level is undergoing important changes within today’s global and interdependent society.

AI and its impact

AI is a huge issue in itself, as it manages to overwhelm many aspects of current trends; but, the average of the population that understands this is the minimum. On this aspect, the enormous mass of citizens of the so-called “world village” are in a not very privileged situation with respect to AI technologies and are notoriously unaware of the possible effects and therefore the risks to those who would be exposed to this ineluctable advance that is brewing at ever faster pace.

The above can not only be understood from the social-economic risk, or possible debacles due to “independence of the machines” as some possible apocalyptic futurologists tend to elucidate, that is to say, the dystopian points of view on what is related to AI. Rather, the impacts of AI technologies do not require a future to impact in various ways in this globalized world, since one of the consequences and dynamic axes of this process is based on these technologies that optimize many and diverse activities.

Finally, in the world of real-time interactivity, the consequences of possible alterations that are the product of the application of AI will pose new and far-reaching challenges, making it possible to see that the impacts caused by the industrial revolutions. The AI ​​employability criterion is very diverse and is currently used primarily by branches such as computing and robotics; but that is not all, since its possibilities extend to multiple areas such as social sciences and its potential as support in business sciences where the rise of real-time estimation of values ​​and the enormous amount of data to be processed requires the implementation of AI-based systems.