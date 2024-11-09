Odisha Govt. to release the Third Part of the First Instalment of Subhadra Yojana on Nov 24: Deputy CM Pravati Parida

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government would release the third part of the first instalment of Subhadra Yojana on November 24, according to Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Saturday.

Parida made this momentous news on her return from London at Biju Patnaik International Airport, indicating that the third phase of the Subhadra Yojana will be launched in Sundargarh district in the presence of various ministers.

This phase is intended to benefit more than 20 lakh women, with cash aid deposited straight into their bank accounts. Speaking to the media, Parida stated, “A event would be held in Sundargarh district for this purpose on November 24. The state government has asked all panchayat offices to publish a list of rejected candidates so that they can understand the reasons for rejection and reapply.

Over 20 lakh women are anticipated to receive their funds in the third phase. The project would eventually benefit over 1 crore women by December, as part of the government’s ambitious drive to empower women across Odisha.

Parida further announced that the third round of financial assistance under the Subhadra Yojana will be credited straight to beneficiaries’ bank accounts on the specified day.

This phase will include all individuals that were previously excluded. Notably, this measure is part of the Odisha government’s major campaign to empower women, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated on September 17, 2024.