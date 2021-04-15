The Dramatics Club of NIT Rourkela successfully conducted “Hunkaar’21: Breaking Social Stigma

Rourkela: Pantomime, the Official Dramatics Club under the Literary and Cultural Society at Student Activity Centre, NIT Rourkela successfully conducted “Hunkaar’21. Large number of participants from all over India and even from overseas participated on the event.

“The theme of the Fest was ‘Breaking the Social Stigma’. The main aim of Fest was to connect with the students of Theater background by conducting a variety of events like various competitions, webinars, performances by eminent personalities and a lot more.” – Pankaj Agrawal, Pantomime Club, NIT Rourkela.

Competitions like Radio Play, Short Film, Alternate Ending, Poster Design and CineBuzz Quiz were conducted. These events saw huge participation from students and led to a culmination of talents and sharing of creative ideas. The foremost aim was to educate and create awareness and to Breaking Social Stigmas like Mental Health, Patriarchy, Body Shaming, Racism etc. by using Art and Cultural Events.

The fest also had a Radio Play event to allow people showcase their voice acting skills. Teams also created Short Films with theme of Breaking Social Stigma. A webinar with Mr. Aditya Kripalani (FTII Alumnus and National Award Winner) Prominent Filmmaker was also organized as the part of this event. He shared many interactive ways of film-making with the audience and guided on how one can go ahead in this field. A Kavi Sammelan on the last day of the Fest was also organized featuring poets like Mr. Amit Kumar Aazad and Shayar Mr. Gaurav Sinha creating a beautiful ambience for the end of the event.

All the online events were conducted successfully. The Dramatics Club of NIT Rourkela, Pantomime thanked Faculty Advisor Prof. Srinivasan Muthuswamy for his continuous backing throughout the event and Event Coordinators Ankush Lohani and Sayambika Das. The Student Activity Centre, NIT Rourkela played a very important role and provided instrumental support.