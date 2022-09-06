The Directorate General of Training (DGT), streamlines the process for enrolment and assessment for the trainees

New Delhi : The Directorate General of Training (DGT), under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), is the key agency for providing Vocational Training for the Indian youth under the Government flagship of Skill India Programme.

It is streamlining the process for enrolment and assessment of the trainees which is now online. This is implemented by the ITIs and the duration of these training courses varies from 6 months to 2 years duration. These National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF) compliant courses are in 150 trades including 82 engineering trades, 63 non-engineering trades and 05 courses for Persons with Disabilities (PwD). Currently, ~20 Lakh trainees are undergoing the training in 14,786 ITIs, both government and private. This Scheme is the most important in the field of vocational training and has been shaping craftsmen to meet the existing as well as future manpower needs, through the vast network of ITIs spread over various States and Union Territories in the country.

Some new initiatives taken by the DGT for streamlining the process include :

One Click Implementation: One click implementation process has been incorporated for the trainees where they can register for class 12 th equivalency programmes under the National Institute of Open Learning (NIOS), graduate-level courses under Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) and apprenticeship training with industries with a single click from the trainee profile in the DGTMIS (htttps://ncvtmis.gov.in)

Simplification of Examination pattern: The examination pattern has been simplified, as one theory and one practical examination will be conducted, reducing the fear of examinations among the trainees, and leading to reduced absenteeism and failure

Provision to see the CBT answer sheets, absent/present status, and CBT exam centres of the trainees in the trainee profile page on DGTMIS Portal is also being managed to bring transparency and reduce grievances

The result for the All India Trade Test (AITT) 2022 for the Craftsmen Training Scheme will be announced on 7th September, 2022.

While congratulating the candidates, Shri. Rajesh Aggarwal, Secretary, MSDE stated that the government is aligned to make skilling more aspirational and progressive. From session 2022-23 onwards, all courses in the ITI ecosystem have been restructured and rationalized, and the duration for a one-year course with 1600 training hours has been reduced to 1200 training hours, with a vision to enable the trainees to utilize 240 hours through cross-skilling, hybrid courses, short-term courses under PMKVY and more. This will enable the trainees to become multi-skilled with better career opportunities at the end of the training period.

The results of the All-India Trade Test (AITT-2022) will be declared on September 7th,2022. The trainees will be able to view their results in the DGTMIS portal (https://ncvtmis.gov.in). The certificates will be distributed on the auspicious day of Vishwakarma Jayanti, September 17th, 2022, as it will be celebrated as the convocation day. The result percentage this year has been 89.13% (around 14.8 lakh trainees declared pass out of 16.6 lakh appeared). Around 8.9 lakh trainees of the 2020-22 two-year course and 2021-22 one-year and 6 months course will be certified and felicitated on the day, across the country. The toppers list and SoP for the convocation are made available at https://dgt.gov.in.

Results can be accessed from DGTMIS : https://ncvtmis.gov.in