The Department of Telecommunications concludes Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 Campaign

This year Department of Telecommunications (DoT) celebrated the 10th anniversary of the launch of Swachh Bharat Mission, Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 with the theme “Swabhaav Swachhata- Sanskaar Swachhata” with great enthusiasm. The campaign facilitated large scale advocacy and citizen participation for Swachhata, cleanliness drives with focus on cleaning of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) across the country through active participation of officers and staff of DoT HQ, attached offices, subordinate offices, field units and public sector units.

Hon’ble Union Minister for Communications actively participated in the campaign by administering Swachhata Pledge to the officers and staff of BSNL Telephone Exchange, Acheleshwar, Madhya Pradesh and with plantation of a tree sapling under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative on 20.09.2024. He also launched “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” app on 23.09.2024 to track planting of trees by users which they can dedicate in the name of their respected mothers.

The campaign saw enthusiastic participation from DoT HQ, attached offices, subordinate offices, field units, and public sector units, focusing on the cleaning of Cleanliness Target Units (CTUs) nationwide. Approximately 700 events were organized, including the cleaning of 74 CTUs and about 50 SafaiMitra Suraksha Shivirs, embodying the campaign’s commitment to sanitation and safety.

The campaign was concluded with the mega cleanliness drive organized outside Patel Chowk Metro Station, New Delhi wherein senior officers of the Department including Advisor Finance, Wireless Advisor, DDG(C&A), other DDGs and several other officers & employees of the Department participated in Shramdaan as a fitting tribute to the Father of the Nation.

Several other Cleanliness campaigns by various units of DoT were also organized across the country today. Some snapshots are shared below: –

Cleanliness drive at Model Park, Rajabazar, Sector-IV Gole Market, New Delhi, by DGT HQ

Cleanliness drive by office of CGCA at Barakhamba Metro Station, New Delhi

Under स्वच्छता लक्षित इकाई, Shramdaan by the employees of Circle Office, BSNL, Raipur

Cleanliness Drive by TCIL at Jaipur

Cleanliness drive at NCA CAMPUS, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh

The conclusion of the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign also witnessed the launch of implementation phase of Special Campaign 4.0 with a cleanliness drive at DoT HQ and a commitment to resolve pending public issues & other related matters across 400+ sites.

The Department of Telecommunications is actively participating in Special Campaign 4.0. During the identification phase of the campaign (up to 30.09.2024) the Department has already identified targets on disposal of pending MP references, State Government References, Public Grievances, PG Appeals, Parliamentary Assurances etc. It has identified more than 400 campaign sites across its organizations/ field offices/ PSUs pan India during the campaign to resolve pending matters.