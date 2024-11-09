The Department of Pharmaceuticals Successfuly completes Special Campaign 4.0

The Department of Pharmaceuticals actively participated in the Special Campaign 4.0 of the Government from 2nd October, 2024 to 31st October, 2024. Special focus was given on activities of organisations of the Department, namely National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA); National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPERs) at Ahmedabad, SAS Nagar, Rae Bareli, Hajipur, Kolkata, Guwahati and Hyderabad; Pharmaceutical & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI); and three PSUs, namely Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (BCPL) Kolkata, Hindustan Antibiotics Limited(HAL) Pune and Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Limited (KAPL), Bangalore.

The Department was able to successfully meet and also exceed some of the pre-defined targets set during the Preparatory Phase of the Campaign.

100% disposal of pending MP references & State Government references has been achieved. All 21 Public Grievances and 25 Public Grievance Appeals pending as on 30th September have been disposed of. Theres is Zero pendency in PMO Reference and IMC Reference.

The Department had set a target of 11,046 cleaning sites covering the length and breadth of the country. By the end of the Campaign on October 31st, the Department exceeded the target by having 11,127 sites cleaned. This includes 11, 000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras cleaned with initiative and close support of PMBI, which not only helped to create an awareness on importance of clean and hygienic environment among all, but also re-enforced the presence of the flagship scheme of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Yojana among the general public.

During the special campaign 5667 physical files were reviewed out of which 1544 files weeded out. Under e-cleaning, 4671 `Parked’ e-Files were reviewed and decisions taken to retain for future reference. 26 e-files were closed. In the campaign, revenue of Rs.42673/- was generated from scrap disposal.

Four Best Practices that have been implemented during the Campaign period each from NIPER SAS Nagar, NIPER-Ahmedabad, NIPER-Hajipur and HAL, Pune on data backup and archiving and reclaiming of office space.

The Department achieved significant results during the Special Campaign 4.0. Few photographs of `Before’ & `After’ cleaning received from Organizations are attached herewith.