“The concerted efforts of the Government of India is propelling Jammu and Kashmir towards progress and contribute to Nation Building”: G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi : Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER) Sh. G.Kishan Reddy, visited Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir as a part of the Public Outreach Programme of the Government of India. During the visit he interacted with Panchayati Raj Institution stakeholders and the general public in Harwan. He also took part in the Tourism Development related initiatives and inaugurated tourism projects in the Union Territory.

The Union Minister presided over a meeting with the Department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir at the Kashmir International Conference Centre ( SKICC ), Srinagar. He reviewed the progress of Tourism development projects supported by the Union Government for the Union Territory. Speaking at the review meeting he said, “ The total amount granted in 6 Swadesh Darshan Scheme for Jammu and Kashmir is Rs 522.35 Crores, which is close to 10% of total Swadesh Darshan Sanctioned amount till now which is Rs 5588.44 Crores. I want to inform you all that Jammu and Kashmir has the highest allocation at a state level across India”. “I am happy to visit what is called ‘’Paradise on Earth’ which is full of snow-capped hills, serene lakes, iconic shikaras etc”, he added.

The Union Minister also lauded the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department and the private tourism stakeholders who revived the tourism sector which suffered huge losses due to the COVID 19 pandemic. He said, “ I would like to appreciate the role of the Tourism Fraternity including Tour Travel Operators, House Boat Owners, Shikarawals, Hoteliers etc for their commendable professional outlook. I have been informed that despite the challenge of the pandemic during the current year from January till date 3.03 lakh tourists have visited Kashmir upto 28th September, 2021”.

The Union Minister also inaugurated four tourism projects at Anantnag, Rafiabad, Awantipora and Pahalgam of the Union Territory. He said, “ I am of the firm belief that these projects will enhance the tourism infrastructure within the state and further provide a boost to the Tourism Industry. I would also request the officials to expedite the various tourism infrastructure world and ensure timely completion of the project”.

During his visit he also interacted and distributed certificates to the students of Govt Schools in Srinagar, J&K who were trained in golf by The Golf Club of Kashmir. At another rmeeting, the Union Minister said “ The abolishment of article 370 has led to a lot of benefits for Jammu and Kashmir and all the developmental and welfare initiatives undertaken by the Narendra Modi government are aimed at growth and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir”.

G Kishan Reddy appreciated the efforts of the Government of the Union Territory on the vaccination drive and said “I have been informed that 95% of the Tourism Fraternity of Kashmir has been vaccinated. This is a big confidence building initiative and I would like to thank everyone for the cooperation and help”.