The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR! Introducing Intelligent

Gurugram : Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today launched The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR at a starting price of INR 14 99 000 for the 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol and INR 15 99 000 for the 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel. Redefining customer travel experiences, the 6 and 7 seater premium SUV will enrich their journeys with its grandeur, comfort & convenience, technology, energetic performance and advanced safety features.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “At Hyundai Motor India Limited, we are committed to enhancing customer experience through our diverse and versatile products. We remain dedicated to listening to the changing customer needs while continuously evolving to exceed their expectations. The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR is a testament to this commitment. We are excited to launch the Intelligent, Versatile and Intense SUV that will further elevate grandness, comfort & convenience in the SUV segment. We are confident that the SUV will offer unique value propositions to our customers.”

The bold New Hyundai ALCAZAR – Intelligent. Versatile. Intense.

Hyundai Motor India Limited is committed to providing customers with exceptional mobility experiences. For the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR- The tagline ‘Intelligent. Versatile. Intense.’, uniquely encapsulates the DNA of the SUV.

Intelligent- Typifies the Progressive new age technology & connectivity features in the SUV

Typifies the Progressive new age technology & connectivity features in the SUV Versatile- Denotes the broad functionality of the SUV in terms of space, seating and its ability to handle different terrains with ease

Denotes the broad functionality of the SUV in terms of space, seating and its ability to handle different terrains with ease Intense- Signifies the bold stance of the SUV that makes it stand out and gives it a distinctive presence on the road

Spectacular Design

The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR developed on Hyundai’s Global Design identity of Sensuous Sportiness is all set to command the Indian roads. The meticulously created SUV exudes spacious, wider, and taller stance for an assertive road presence. The premium 6 and 7 seater SUV with new H shaped LED DRLs, distinctive quad-beam LED headlamps, all new hood design, rugged front bumper along with a new skid plate and new dark chrome front grille is sure to turn heads on the road.

Enhancing the SUV’s appeal, the all-new R18 (D= 462 mm) diamond cut alloy wheel design along with black painted cladding, gives the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR a dynamic profile. The unique bridge type roof rail, along with the broader, taller, and modern rear design give the SUV a more elevated stance.

Complementing the front design of the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR, the rear design features a new spoiler with integrated stop lamp along with the new bumper and skid plate design, the all-new connected LED taillamps adding to its wider, taller and futuristic appearance. The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR now also comes equipped with new LED turn signal with sequential function, enhancing the overall appearance of the SUV.

The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR Exterior Dimensions:

Length x Width x Height 4560 X 1800 X 1710 mm (with roof rails) Wheelbase 2760 mm

Unmatched Comfort & Convenience

The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR exuberates premiumness and comfort inside. The dual-tone noble brown and haze navy color plush interiors offer a sophisticated feel to the cabin making you feel like home. The overall interior design layout offers a feeling of spaciousness, comfort and modernity.

The 6-seater variant of the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR features ventilated captain seats in the second row with enhanced cushioning and bolstering. Captain seats with folding armrest makes easy passage to the third row. The 7-seater variant offers a seat tumble mechanism for easy ingress/egress to the third row. The premium SUV gets a one-of-a-kind thigh cushion extension, 1st & 2nd row ventilated seats, power walk-in device, wing type headrest, Driver power seat memory function, 8-way power driver & 8 way power passenger seat and much more, ensuring utmost comfort and convenience for long journeys. Packed with a host of comfort and convenience features, the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR turns every drive into a memorable drive.

Progressive Technology

The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR offers progressive technology. Redefining automotive convenience and smart connectivity, the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR is loaded with features that sets this bold SUV class-apart from competition.

A Paragon of Modernity synergizing with intelligent technology and connectivity, the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR offers:

Digital Key with NFC (NEW)

Taking customer convenience to new heights, the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR is the first HMIL vehicle to feature the innovative Digital Key with NFC technology. With a simple touch of their smartphone or smartwatch against the door handle, customers can effortlessly lock and unlock the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR. The user to simply place the smartphone/smartwatch on the front wireless charger pad to further start the vehicle. The technology also allows the customer to drive and share the Digital Key with upto 3 different users or up to 7 linked devices at a time.

Enhanced Connectivity

The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR offers over 70+ bluelink connected car features along with smartwatch and smart phone connectivity for greater convenience. The premium SUV also incorporates 270+ embedded VR commands, catering to diverse user preferences with Hinglish and 135 Hindi voice commands, bringing more ease during a journey. Further enriching the customer experience, The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR also features 10 ambient sounds of nature: Lively forest, On a sailing Ship, City at dawn, Outer space Communication, Rainy Day, Moment of meditation, Harbingers of spring, A summer night’s rest, Autumn sentiments, Warmth in winter.

Seamless Entertainment

The SUV comes with seamlessly integrated 26.03 cm (10.25″) HD infotainment & 26.03 cm (10.25″) digital cluster enhancing the overall driving experience. The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR also taps into sensory appeal with in-built music streaming application JioSaavn (with one-year complimentary subscription) for a transcendent music experience. Equipped with in-built navigation along with multi language

Ul display (10 regional & 2 international languages), the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR imparts effortless personalization for the customers. The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR also comes with Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control (DATC) with touch type AC control panel and ambient lighting, promising an enjoyable mobility experience for all.

The premium 6 and 7 seater SUV also comes with its segment defining comfort, convenience and safety features such as rain sensing wipers, Bose premium sound 8 speaker system, Voice enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof, 1st & 2nd row wireless charger, magnetic pad and a lot more.

The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR is ready to redefine driving experiences with a blend of intelligence, comfort and performance, making it a compelling 6- and 7-seater premium SUV.

Energetic Performance

The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR will enthrall customers with its intense, powerful and fun-to-drive performance. The premium 6- and 7-seater SUV features a dynamic 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol engine that delivers an exhilarating 117.5 kW (160 PS) Max Power and 253 Nm (25.8 kgm) Max Torque. Available with a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT transmission, this engine promises an engaging and spirited drive.

For those who value reliability and fuel efficiency, the 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel engine offers an impressive 85 kW (116 PS) Max Power and 250 Nm (25.5 kgm) Max Torque, paired with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR also comes equipped with multiple drive modes (Normal, Eco, and Sport) and traction modes (Snow, Mud, and Sand), paddle shifters, and Idle Stop and Go (ISG) feature. Every journey in the ALCAZAR is crafted to be a memorable adventure and this versatile SUV is designed to cater to every discerning taste.

ENGINE MAX POWER MAX TORQUE TRANSMISSION FUEL EFFICIENCY (ARAI Tested) 1.5 l Turbo GDi Petrol 117.5 kW (160 PS) 253 Nm (25.8 kgm) 6MT 17.5 km/l 7DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) 18.0 km/l 1.5 l U2 CRDi Diesel 85 kW (116 PS) 250 Nm (25.5 kgm) 6MT 20.4 km/l 6AT 18.1 km/l

Reassuring safety

With safety at the forefront, the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR ensures utmost passenger safety with a gamut of advanced safety features. Offering a safety cocoon to all the passengers, the bold new Hyundai SUV offers 70+ total safety features including best-in-segment Hyundai SmartSense™ Level 2 ADAS with 19 attributes like Smart Cruise Control, Surround View Monitor (SVM), Blind Spot View Monitor (BVM), Forward Collison Warning & Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning and others, this SUV redefines vehicular safety with its offerings.

The strong body structure of The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR ensures a shield like protection to the passengers with extensive use of advanced high strength steel and hot stamping along with structural reinforcements to enhance durability and crash worthiness. The SUV comes with standard 40 safety features including six airbags, Hill-Start Assist Control, Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management, all four disc brakes and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline). Additionally, the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR is equipped with safety enhancements like the Digital Key, Hill Descent Control, front parking sensors, Rain sensing wipers, Electro Chromic inside rear-view mirror providing a comprehensive safety net, ensuring peace of mind for all occupants.

Colours

The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR will be offered in 9 striking colours with 8 mono-tone options including NEW Robust Emerald Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Robust Emerald, Starry Night, Ranger Khakhi, Fiery Red, Abyss Black, Atlas White and 1 dual-tone colour option available in Atlas White with Black Roof.

Peace of Mind

The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR offers customers superior peace of mind for a happy life and quality time. With 3 Years unlimited km warranty and Road Side Assistance (RSA) customers can sit back and enjoy their ownership experience of the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR. To further demonstrate Hyundai’s customer centric DNA, the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR will be offered with up to 5 years shield of trust running repair package and up to 5 years shield of trust super periodic maintenance package. Additionally, customers can avail up to 7 years extended warranty options for complete peace of mind.

An exciting range of 46 accessories are available for the customers to customize the interior and exterior of their bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR.

Intelligent, Versatile and Intense, the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR: