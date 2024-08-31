The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR: A Paragon of Modernity synergizing with intelligent technology and connectivity

Gurugram : Exemplifying the technological prowess in its latest SUV – Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) today unveiled a plethora of technology features in The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR. The premium 6 and 7 seater SUV embodies the essence of versatility combined with modernity and intelligent technology for an enjoyable driving experience.



Expressing his views, Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said “As we continue to enhance customer experiences through smart technology built into our products, we are proud to introduce The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR with an array of new age technology features. The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR radiates grandeur and modernity coupled with intelligent technology which we hope will surpass customer expectations. These features seek to elevate travel experiences for the customers and we hope to drive more affinity towards the brand.”

The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR stands out as a technologically advanced SUV, featuring innovations for enhanced safety, comfort, and connectivity. The technologically packed SUV comes with an ingenious technology of a Digital Key (first in HMIL portfolio) to help customers to lock, unlock and drive the SUV.

Digital Key with NFC

Taking customer convenience to new heights, the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR is the first HMIL vehicle to feature the innovative Digital Key with NFC technology. With a simple touch of their smartphone or smartwatch against the door handle, customers can effortlessly lock and unlock the bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR. The technology also allows the customer to drive and share the Digital Key with upto 3 different users or up to 7 linked devices at a time. The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR sets a new benchmark in automotive convenience and smart connectivity.

Technology for Superior Comfort

Inside the cabin, the seamlessly integrated 26.03 cm (10.25″) HD infotainment & 26.03 cm (10.25″) digital cluster enhances the overall driving experience. Equipped with in-built navigation along with multi language Ul display (10 regional & 2 international languages), the SUV imparts enhanced personalization for the customers. Loaded with comfort features, The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR comes with Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control (DATC) with touch type AC control panel.

Enhanced Connectivity

The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR offers over 70+ bluelink connected car features along with smartwatch and smart phone connectivity for greater convenience. The premium SUV also incorporates 270+ embedded VR commands, catering to diverse user preferences with Hinglish and Hindi voice commands, bringing more ease during a journey. Further enriching the customer experience, The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR also features 10 ambient sounds of nature: Lively forest, On a sailing Ship, City at dawn, Outer space Communication, Rainy Day, Moment of meditation, Harbingers of spring, A summer night’s rest, Autumn sentiments, Warmth in winter.

Modernized Convenience

The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR elevates the SUV’s appeal with its segment defining comfort, convenience and safety features such as rain sensing wipers, 8 speaker Bose Premium Sound System, Voice enabled Smart Panaromic Sunroof, 2nd row wireless charger, magnetic pad and a lot more. The bold new Hyundai ALCAZAR is ready to redefine driving experiences with a blend of intelligence, comfort and performance, making it a compelling 6 and 7 seater premium SUV.