The Award-Winning Jaguar I-PACE Is Now More Distinctive And More Desirable

Mumbai – Since its debut the Jaguar I-PACE has won more than 90 global awards, including the unprecedented treble at the 2019 World Car of the Year Awards, winning World Car Design of the Year, World Green Car and World Car of the Year, reinforcing its status as the benchmark all-electric performance SUV.

With a low centre of gravity, advanced suspension systems and compact, efficient electric motors on each axle, I-PACE offers an unrivalled balance of all-wheel drive performance, refinement and agility – together with impressive real-world range and exceptional comfort and day-to-day usability. The vehicle’s technology and features have continually improved using seamless software-over-the-air updates – with more still to come.

Now, I-PACE has been subtly enhanced, with a more distinctive design, richer specifications, the addition of R-Dynamic models and – for the first time – striking satin paints in a choice of two metallic colours.

Nick Collins, Executive Director, Vehicle Programmes, said: “I-PACE has always offered a comprehensive package of performance, agility, technology and everyday usability that customers expect from a Jaguar, together with the smooth, quiet and effortless driving experience that electrification offers. We’ve delivered exactly that, and now it’s our latest model to benefit from our approach of offering more curated, richer specifications.”

“Looking to the future we’re applying the know-how from our electrified vehicle programmes and accelerated technological development enabled by our collaborative partnership with the Jaguar TCS Racing Team to reimagine Jaguar as an all-electric modern luxury brand from 2025.”

Refreshed Design

The I-PACE’s cab-forward profile, short overhangs and taut, muscular haunches are instantly recognisable and set it apart from other all-electric SUVs. This award-winning design has now evolved, with subtle, carefully considered enhancements which deliver even greater presence.

The front grille now has a smooth form, in striking Atlas Grey. Replacing the previous gloss black lozenge pattern, this gives a simpler, cleaner finish to the front of the vehicle while strengthening its inherently electric DNA. Atlas Grey is also applied to the vertical blades at the outside of the front apertures. A further detail change is the new black and silver Jaguar badge in the grille.

The front bumper finishers, lower door finishers and rear diffuser are now body-colour instead of Gloss Black. This treatment serves to simplify and refine the design while taking away visual mass.

All wheels offered on I-PACE as standard equipment are now diamond-turned with a Gloss Dark Grey contrast finish to complement its carbon fibre inserts. Perfectly complementing theses updates is the exterior Black Pack. Now standard on all models from the R-Dynamic SE, the Gloss Black finish is applied to the grille surround, window surrounds, door mirror caps and rear badges.

There’s also the option of a contrast panoramic roof, which for the first time enables customers to specify a black finish for the rear section of the roof – until now body-coloured – to complement the sweeping glass panel.

Customers can also specify satin paints for the first time. Offered in a choice of Eiger Grey or new Carpathian Grey, these finishes give I-PACE a sophisticated, contemporary look.

Performance and Dynamics

I-PACE delivers a true Jaguar driving experience. With light, compact and efficient electric motors integrated into the front and rear axles, I-PACE can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.8 s.

Delivering comfort and agility without compromise is what has always made Jaguar unique. I-PACE’s advanced double wishbone front- and Integral Link rear suspension are fundamental to this dynamic capability, together with the low centre of gravity and light, stiff aluminium body structure. Air suspension with Adaptive Dynamics electronically controlled damping enhances ride and handling still further.

Range and Charging

Jaguar I-PACE clients in India will now get an 11 kW AC wall mounted home-charger complementary with the 24MY I-PACE. Customers with three-phase electricity and an 11 kW home wall box can fully charge their vehicles in approximately 9 hours**. Customers with single-phase electricity and using 7 kW wall boxes can fully charge in approximately 13 hours**. I-PACE’s 90 kWh Lithium-ion battery delivers a range of up to 470 km range (WLTP)3.

Customers can also set charging to stop when the battery reaches a specific level – 80 per cent for example. This is especially useful when using public chargers because you can add only the range you need to reach your destination.

Preconditioning is another easy-to-use technology that enhances the driving experience. While the vehicle is plugged in it automatically heats or cools the battery to its ideal temperature and does the same for the interior, ready for the start of your journey. Using power from the mains instead of from the battery is more energy efficient and maximises range. Together with the timed charging functions, preconditioning can be set either using the vehicle touchscreen or the Jaguar Remote App – this has now been updated, making it even simpler to use.

Infotainment and connectivity

Inside I-PACE’s spacious interior there’s all the technology you need to make every journey more enjoyable. Every model in the range has the fast, intuitive Pivi Pro infotainment system, offering seamless connectively through wireless Apple CarPlay®, Wireless Android Auto™ and what3words navigation. Pivi Pro – together with other systems throughout the vehicle – is always up to date thanks to software-over-the-air updates.

The 2024 Model Year I-PACE range comprises: R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE and R-Dynamic HSE.