The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) falls to 4.95% (Provisional) for the month of December, 2022 (over December, 2021) against 5.85% recorded in November, 2022

New Delhi : The annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 4.95% (Provisional) for the month of December, 2022 (over December, 2021) against 5.85% recorded in November, 2022. Decline in the rate of inflation in December, 2022 is primarily contributed by fall in prices of food articles, mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, food products, textiles and chemicals & chemical products. The index numbers and inflation rate for the last three months of all commodities and WPI components are given below:

Index Numbers & Annual Rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y in %)* All Commodities/Major Groups Weight (%) Oct-22 (F) Nov-22 (P) Dec-22 (P) Index Inflation Index Inflation Index Inflation All Commodities 100.0 152.9 8.67 152.1 5.85 150.4 4.95 I. Primary Articles 22.6 181.2 11.17 177.7 5.52 172.4 2.38 II. Fuel & Power 13.2 158.0 25.40 159.6 17.35 158.0 18.09 III. Manufactured Products 64.2 141.9 4.42 141.5 3.59 141.1 3.37 Food Index 24.4 177.7 6.60 174.3 2.17 170.3 0.65

Note: P: Provisional, F: Final, *Annual rate of WPI inflation calculated over the corresponding month of previous year

2. The month over month change in WPI for the month of December, 2022 stood at (-)1.12% as compared to November, 2022. The monthly change in WPI in the last six-month is summarized below:

Month Over Month (M-o-M in %) change in WPI Index# All Commodities/Major Groups Weight Jul-22 Aug-22 Sep-22 Oct-22 Nov-22 (P) Dec-22 (P) All Commodities 100.00 -0.90 -0.52 -0.85 0.66 -0.52 -1.12 I. Primary Articles 22.62 -2.42 0.68 -1.35 3.01 -1.93 -2.98 II. Fuel & Power 13.15 -0.30 -4.44 -0.50 -0.25 1.01 -1.00 III. Manufactured Products 64.23 -0.49 0.00 -0.70 -0.21 -0.28 -0.28 Food Index 24.38 -1.80 1.15 -0.62 1.48 -1.91 -2.29

Note: P: Provisional, #Monthly rate of change, based on month over month (M-o-M) WPI calculated over the preceding month

Month over Month Change in Major Groups of WPI:

Primary Articles (Weight 22.62%):- The index for this major group declined by 2.98% to 172.4 (provisional) in December, 2022 from 177.7 (provisional) for the month of November, 2022. Prices of Non-food Articles (1.49%) and Minerals (1.02%) increased in December, 2022 as compared to November, 2022. Prices of Food Articles (3.16%) and Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas (10.81%) declined in December, 2022 as compared to November, 2022.

Fuel & Power (Weight 13.15%):- The index for this major group declined by 1% to 158 (provisional) in December, 2022 from 159.6 (provisional) for the month of November, 2022. Prices of Electricity (9.51%) increased in December, 2022 as compared to November, 2022. Prices of Mineral Oils (4.64%) declined in December, 2022 as compared to November, 2022.

Manufactured Products (Weight 64.23%):- The index for this major group declined by 0.28% to 141.1 (provisional) in December, 2022 from 141.5 (provisional) for the month of November, 2022. Out of the 22 NIC two-digit groups for Manufactured products, 12 groups have witnessed increase in prices while 9 groups have witnessed a decrease in prices. Index of 1 group remained unchanged. The increase in price is mainly contributed by other manufacturing; printing and reproduction of recorded media; electrical equipment; other non-metallic mineral products; furniture and beverages etc.. Some of the groups that have witnessed decrease in prices are food products; textiles; chemicals and chemical products; basic metals; paper and paper products; motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers etc. in December, 2022 as compared to November, 2022.

WPI Food Index (Weight 24.38%): The Food Index consisting of ‘Food Articles’ from Primary Articles group and ‘Food Product’ from Manufactured Products group have decreased from 173 in November, 2022 to 170.3 in December, 2022. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index decreased from 2.17% in November, 2022 to 0.65% in December, 2022.

Final index for the month of October, 2022 (Base Year: 2011-12=100): For the month of October, 2022 the final Wholesale Price Index and inflation rate for ‘All Commodities’ (Base: 2011-12=100) stood at 152.9 and 8.67% respectively. The details of all India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation for different commodity groups for December, 2022 are at Annex I. The Annual rate of Inflation (Y-o-Y) based on WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months are at Annex II. The WPI for different commodity groups in the last six months is at Annex III.

Response Rate: The WPI for December, 2022 have been compiled at a weighted response rate of 85.2 percent, while the final figure for October, 2022 is based on the weighted response rate of 93.1 percent. The provisional figures of WPI will undergo revision as per the final revision policy of WPI. This press release, item indices, and inflation numbers are available at our home page: http://eaindustry.nic.in.

Next date of Press Release: WPI for the month of January, 2023 would be released on 14/02/2023.

Note: DPIIT releases index numbers of wholesale price in India on monthly basis on 14th of every month (or next working day) with a time lag of two weeks from the reference month, and the index numbers is compiled with data received from institutional sources and selected manufacturing units across the country. This press release contains WPI (Base Year 2011-12=100) for the month of December, 2022 (Provisional), October, 2022 (Final) and other months/years. Provisional figures of WPI is finalised after 10 weeks, and then frozen thereafter.

Annex-I

All India Wholesale Price Indices and Rates of Inflation (Base Year: 2011-12=100) for December, 2022

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight Index (Dec-22)* Latest month over month Cumulative Inflation (YoY) WPI Based rate of Inflation (YoY) 2021-2022 2022-2023* 2021-2022 2022-2023* Dec-21 Dec-22* ALL COMMODITIES 100 150.4 -0.28 -1.12 12.67 11.52 14.27 4.95 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 172.4 0.00 -2.98 8.61 12.32 13.78 2.38 A. Food Articles 15.26 174.5 -0.90 -3.16 2.55 8.32 9.68 -1.25 Cereals 2.82 185.7 0.62 1.64 0.07 10.74 5.16 14.00 Paddy 1.43 173.7 -0.12 0.23 -1.16 4.31 0.25 6.83 Wheat 1.03 198.1 0.74 2.96 2.43 14.95 11.41 20.72 Pulses 0.64 177.8 -1.24 -0.34 8.05 -0.03 3.91 1.48 Vegetables 1.87 180.1 -3.47 -22.64 -6.65 13.17 31.46 -35.95 Potato 0.28 256.5 -17.64 -11.40 -40.85 35.15 -42.48 22.38 Onion 0.16 198.1 -7.79 -15.52 -2.24 -23.31 -19.08 -25.97 Fruits 1.60 165.5 -2.62 -0.24 11.32 10.38 15.16 1.35 Milk 4.44 168.3 -0.13 0.78 2.13 5.90 2.08 6.99 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.40 166.9 -0.92 0.12 8.21 4.81 6.81 3.34 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 170.7 5.18 1.49 20.43 12.05 19.28 3.71 Oil Seeds 1.12 200.0 3.86 0.15 36.28 -2.67 27.80 -4.81 C. Minerals 0.83 198.7 3.07 1.02 17.72 6.24 18.87 -2.93 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 152.7 -5.37 -10.81 56.26 57.69 47.50 39.71 Crude Petroleum 1.95 126.8 -6.81 -15.13 83.09 48.36 51.38 21.92 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 158.0 -1.62 -1.00 32.62 33.83 38.08 18.09 LPG 0.64 116.7 3.09 1.48 47.92 16.92 60.30 -14.76 Petrol 1.60 155.5 -4.18 -1.89 64.85 41.94 75.13 16.83 HSD 3.10 184.4 -3.54 -8.03 60.97 60.82 70.55 35.49 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 141.1 -0.07 -0.28 11.35 7.09 10.71 3.37 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 163.3 -0.63 -0.79 12.52 6.05 8.75 4.28 Vegetable And Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 169.2 -2.23 -3.20 36.46 1.40 16.19 -6.05 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 129.5 -0.08 0.54 1.71 1.50 3.41 1.81 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 164.3 1.76 -0.67 1.95 2.87 2.99 1.48 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 138.4 0.80 -1.35 15.42 8.98 16.88 -0.57 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 149.9 0.35 0.33 3.10 4.11 3.95 3.59 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 121.7 0.93 -0.73 0.47 3.19 1.01 1.59 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 143.7 0.28 0.28 4.80 2.15 5.32 0.84 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 148.2 1.15 -1.98 12.57 13.55 16.41 4.96 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 144.2 0.29 -0.76 12.74 11.35 14.29 5.41 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 141.7 0.29 0.07 3.81 3.77 3.56 3.73 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 128.5 -0.39 0.00 13.22 5.21 11.10 1.10 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 134.7 -0.16 0.37 4.57 8.63 6.56 7.67 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 137.6 -1.40 0.22 4.04 8.77 6.18 8.26 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 143.0 -1.18 -0.35 27.29 9.18 22.54 0.78 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 122.1 -0.92 -1.37 20.59 9.01 14.53 3.30 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 137.9 0.53 -0.29 13.08 7.59 12.89 3.61

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-II

Commodities/Major Groups/Groups/Sub-Groups/Items Weight WPI based inflation figures for last 6 months Jul-22 Aug-22 Sep-22 Oct-22 Nov-22* Dec-22* ALL COMMODITIES 100.0 14.07 12.48 10.55 8.67 5.85 4.95 I. PRIMARY ARTICLES 22.62 14.78 14.74 11.54 11.17 5.52 2.38 A. Food Articles 15.26 10.77 12.55 11.03 8.45 1.07 -1.25 Cereals 2.82 9.76 11.77 11.91 12.09 12.85 14.00 Paddy 1.43 3.10 4.33 5.79 6.63 6.45 6.83 Wheat 1.03 13.61 17.35 16.09 16.25 18.11 20.72 Pulses 0.64 1.33 2.58 -0.34 0.45 0.56 1.48 Vegetables 1.87 18.46 22.45 39.66 17.44 -20.08 -35.95 Potato 0.28 54.51 44.40 49.79 44.92 13.75 22.38 Onion 0.16 -25.93 -24.76 -20.96 -30.02 -19.19 -25.97 Fruits 1.6 29.64 31.49 4.51 0.29 -1.07 1.35 Milk 4.44 5.45 5.41 5.55 5.98 6.03 6.99 Eggs, Meat & Fish 2.4 5.55 7.88 3.63 3.97 2.27 3.34 B. Non-Food Articles 4.12 12.88 8.42 4.34 8.00 7.48 3.71 Oil Seeds 1.12 -4.06 -13.48 -16.55 -5.36 -1.29 -4.81 C. Minerals 0.83 5.50 7.41 -2.42 10.13 -0.96 -2.93 D. Crude Petroleum & Natural gas 2.41 65.94 59.94 44.72 43.57 48.23 39.71 Crude Petroleum 1.95 58.77 50.57 32.18 30.69 33.87 21.92 II. FUEL & POWER 13.15 44.62 35.03 33.11 25.40 17.35 18.09 LPG 0.64 32.00 19.75 8.45 4.82 -13.40 -14.76 Petrol 1.60 55.30 38.68 40.38 25.02 14.11 16.83 HSD 3.10 72.41 61.31 65.96 43.05 42.10 35.49 III. MANUFACTURED PRODUCTS 64.23 8.24 7.51 6.12 4.42 3.59 3.37 Mf/o Food Products 9.12 6.74 5.77 2.83 3.28 4.44 4.28 Vegetable and Animal Oils and Fats 2.64 2.53 -1.22 -8.22 -7.47 -5.10 -6.05 Mf/o Beverages 0.91 1.19 0.86 1.18 1.33 1.18 1.81 Mf/o Tobacco Products 0.51 2.98 2.24 2.81 2.50 3.96 1.48 Mf/o Textiles 4.88 12.61 10.48 8.40 5.71 1.59 -0.57 Mf/o Wearing Apparel 0.81 4.23 5.14 3.75 3.54 3.61 3.59 Mf/o Leather and Related Products 0.54 5.03 4.14 3.96 2.69 3.29 1.59 Mf/o Wood and of Products of Wood and Cork 0.77 2.14 2.34 1.92 1.06 0.84 0.84 Mf/o Paper and Paper Products 1.11 15.66 16.60 15.16 11.37 8.31 4.96 Mf/o Chemicals and Chemical Products 6.47 14.31 12.51 11.37 8.94 6.52 5.41 Mf/o Pharmaceuticals, Medicinal Chemical and Botanical Products 1.99 4.24 4.85 4.31 3.82 3.96 3.73 Mf/o Rubber and Plastics Products 2.30 7.99 5.63 4.52 1.97 0.71 1.10 Mf/o other Non-Metallic Mineral Products 3.20 9.05 9.34 9.62 7.84 7.10 7.67 Cement, Lime and Plaster 1.64 8.87 9.24 9.72 8.06 6.52 8.26 Mf/o Basic Metals 9.65 11.49 9.57 6.39 1.18 -0.07 0.78 Mild Steel – Semi Finished Steel 1.27 11.37 8.64 8.13 4.30 3.77 3.30 Mf/o Fabricated Metal Products, Except Machinery and Equipment 3.15 7.81 7.20 6.51 5.19 4.46 3.61

Note: * = Provisional, Mf/o = Manufacture of

Annex-III