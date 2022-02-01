The annual outlay in FY 2022-23 of Ministry of Culture is 13% higher than the revised annual outlay in FY 2021-22.

New Delhi : The outlay for Annual Budget 2022-23 of Ministry of Culture is Rs. 3009.05 Crore as against the revised outlay (Rs. 2665.00 Crore) approved for the revised Budget Plan 2021-2022. This outlay includes provisions for 2 attached offices, 6 Subordinate offices, 34 central Autonomous Bodies and schemes of the Ministry during the Financial year 2022-23. The annual outlay in FY 2022-23 is 13% higher than the revised annual outlay in FY 2021-22.
In his remarks on the budget Union Minister Shri G. Kishan Reddy said “I am grateful to Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi Ji & Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman garu for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat ka Budget’. As India celebrates 75 years of independence with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are entering Amrit Kaal and this budget presents a blueprint for India at 100 years. Vikas (Development) and Virasat (Heritage) go hand-in-hand and this is evident from the fact that this year’s budgetary allocations for Tourism and Culture Ministries have been significantly higher.”
Ministry of Culture being the nodal agency for “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”-commemorating 75 years of India’s independence, a provision of Rs 110 crores has been made under Centenary and Anniversary Celebration scheme of the ministry. The official journey of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” commenced on 12th March 2021 at Sabarmati, Gujarat which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of Independence and will end post a year on 15th August, 2023. Since the start, more than 13000 events spread across 150+ countries, 28 States and 8 UTs in 270 days of AKAM have been held. Approximately, 50 events per day,2 events per hour and 1 event every 30 minutes is being held under AKAM.A proposal for enhancement of the outlay for the Centenary and Anniversary Scheme to Rs 980 cr over a period of 5 years with Rs 380 cr for the year 22-23 is under consideration.
Under various schemes, a sum of Rs. 120.35 crore has been allocated under North Eastern Region (Rs. 53.25 Crore), Tribal Sub Plan (Rs. 22.90 Crore) and Schedule Caste Sub Plan (Rs. 44.20 Crore). The Ministry has allocated Rs. 1023.33 Crore as compared to Rs.901.21 Crore in revised outlay for the last FY 2021-22, to the Central Autonomous Bodies which include Akademi , Museum , Libraries and other cultural institutions across India. Ministry has also made a provision of Rs. 106 Crore to IBC to establish a Buddhist Monastery in Lumbini, Nepal.
In the Tourism Ministry, budgetary allocation for 2022-2023 stands at Rs. 2400.00 crore and are 18.42% higher than the Budget allocation for the year 2021-22 and 76.82% more than the allocation of 2013-14
|ALLOCATION FOR M/o CULTURE OF F.Y. 2013-14, 2021-22 AND 2022-23
|(Rs. in lakh)
|S. No.
|Organizations
|BE 2013-14
|BE 2021-22
|BE 2022-23
|1
|2
|3
|4
|6
|Establishment:
|1
|Secretariat- Social Services
|2951.00
|5070.00
|5784.00
|2
|Archaeological Survey
|57730.00
|104263.07
|108034.00
|3
|Libraries and Archives
|8234.00
|10007.17
|12776.00
|4
|Museums
|5875.00
|10885.06
|13693.00
|5
|Anthropological Survey of India
|4983.00
|4741.40
|5030.00
|Total- Establishment
|79773.00
|134966.70
|145317.00
|Central Sector Schemes:
|6
|Centenaries and Anniversaries Scheme
|9232.00
|14464.00
|11000.00
|7
|Kala Sans. Vikas Yojana
|18240.00
|16843.00
|18685.00
|8
|Development of Museum
|19070.00
|12818.00
|18000.00
|9
|Development of Libraries
|5050.00
|77.00
|2300.00
|10
|Global Engagement
|1304.00
|990.00
|1357.00
|11
|National Mission on Manuscripts
|950.00
|328.00
|0.00
|12
|National Mission on Cultural Mapping and Roadmap
|1913.00
|Total- Central Sector Sch.
|53846.00
|45520.00
|53255.00
|Autonomous Bodies
|13
|Support to Akademies
|23338.00
|34157.00
|36535.00
|14
|Support to Museum
|42087.00
|29381.00
|31532.00
|15
|Support to Libraries
|8928.00
|10010.50
|9913.00
|16
|BTI and Memorials
|7757.00
|12714.80
|12304.00
|Total- Autonomous Bodies
|82110.00
|86263.30
|90284.00
|17
|Grantee Bodies
|671.00
|2049.00
|12049.00
|Total (Autonomous and Grantee Bodies)
|82781.00
|88312.30
|102333.00
|Grand Total
|216400.00
|268799.00
|300905.00
is Rs. 3009.05 Crore as against the revised outlay (Rs. 2665.00 Crore) approved for the revised Budget Plan 2021-2022. This outlay includes provisions for 2 attached offices, 6 Subordinate offices, 34 central Autonomous Bodies and schemes of the Ministry during the Financial year 2022-23. The annual outlay in FY 2022-23 is 13% higher than the revised annual outlay in FY 2021-22.
In his remarks on the budget Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said “I am grateful to Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modi Ji & Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman garu for an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat ka Budget’. As India celebrates 75 years of independence with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we are entering Amrit Kaal and this budget presents a blueprint for India at 100 years. Vikas (Development) and Virasat (Heritage) go hand-in-hand and this is evident from the fact that this year’s budgetary allocations for Tourism and Culture Ministries have been significantly higher.”
Ministry of Culture being the nodal agency for “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”-commemorating 75 years of India’s independence, a provision of Rs 110 crores has been made under Centenary and Anniversary Celebration scheme of the ministry. The official journey of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” commenced on 12th March 2021 at Sabarmati, Gujarat which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of Independence and will end post a year on 15th August, 2023. Since the start, more than 13000 events spread across 150+ countries, 28 States and 8 UTs in 270 days of AKAM have been held. Approximately, 50 events per day,2 events per hour and 1 event every 30 minutes is being held under AKAM.A proposal for enhancement of the outlay for the Centenary and Anniversary Scheme to Rs 980 cr over a period of 5 years with Rs 380 cr for the year 22-23 is under consideration.
Under various schemes, a sum of Rs. 120.35 crore has been allocated under North Eastern Region (Rs. 53.25 Crore), Tribal Sub Plan (Rs. 22.90 Crore) and Schedule Caste Sub Plan (Rs. 44.20 Crore). The Ministry has allocated Rs. 1023.33 Crore as compared to Rs.901.21 Crore in revised outlay for the last FY 2021-22, to the Central Autonomous Bodies which include Akademi , Museum , Libraries and other cultural institutions across India. Ministry has also made a provision of Rs. 106 Crore to IBC to establish a Buddhist Monastery in Lumbini, Nepal.
In the Tourism Ministry, budgetary allocation for 2022-2023 stands at Rs. 2400.00 crore and are 18.42% higher than the Budget allocation for the year 2021-22 and 76.82% more than the allocation of 2013-14
|ALLOCATION FOR M/o CULTURE OF F.Y. 2013-14, 2021-22 AND 2022-23
|(Rs. in lakh)
|S. No.
|Organizations
|BE 2013-14
|BE 2021-22
|BE 2022-23
|1
|2
|3
|4
|6
|Establishment:
|1
|Secretariat- Social Services
|2951.00
|5070.00
|5784.00
|2
|Archaeological Survey
|57730.00
|104263.07
|108034.00
|3
|Libraries and Archives
|8234.00
|10007.17
|12776.00
|4
|Museums
|5875.00
|10885.06
|13693.00
|5
|Anthropological Survey of India
|4983.00
|4741.40
|5030.00
|Total- Establishment
|79773.00
|134966.70
|145317.00
|Central Sector Schemes:
|6
|Centenaries and Anniversaries Scheme
|9232.00
|14464.00
|11000.00
|7
|Kala Sans. Vikas Yojana
|18240.00
|16843.00
|18685.00
|8
|Development of Museum
|19070.00
|12818.00
|18000.00
|9
|Development of Libraries
|5050.00
|77.00
|2300.00
|10
|Global Engagement
|1304.00
|990.00
|1357.00
|11
|National Mission on Manuscripts
|950.00
|328.00
|0.00
|12
|National Mission on Cultural Mapping and Roadmap
|1913.00
|Total- Central Sector Sch.
|53846.00
|45520.00
|53255.00
|Autonomous Bodies
|13
|Support to Akademies
|23338.00
|34157.00
|36535.00
|14
|Support to Museum
|42087.00
|29381.00
|31532.00
|15
|Support to Libraries
|8928.00
|10010.50
|9913.00
|16
|BTI and Memorials
|7757.00
|12714.80
|12304.00
|Total- Autonomous Bodies
|82110.00
|86263.30
|90284.00
|17
|Grantee Bodies
|671.00
|2049.00
|12049.00
|Total (Autonomous and Grantee Bodies)
|82781.00
|88312.30
|102333.00
|Grand Total
|216400.00
|268799.00
|300905.00