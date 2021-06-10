The all-new ŠKODA OCTAVIA launched in India

New Delhi: ŠKODA AUTO India unveiled the all – new OCTAVIA at an attractive ex-showroom price of INR 25.99 lacs nationwide – taking forward the ‘One Nation. One Price.’ philosophy. The OCTAVIA marked the beginning of ŠKODA AUTO’s model offensive campaign for India two decades ago. The fourth generation, with its timeless design, exquisite interiors, class leading safety, and intelligent connectivity features, pushes the yardstick further.

Mr. Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “When it was introduced twenty years ago, the OCTAVIA changed the dynamics of the executive sedan segment – one that continues to offer significant growth potential, catering to a burgeoning class of discerning buyers with a penchant for luxury, as well as the right value proposition. Having retained its characteristics of design, safety, technology, performance, space, and comfort, the all – new OCTAVIA is a compelling combination and will continue to drive ŠKODA AUTO’s success in the Indian market.”

DESIGN AND DIMENSIONS

The all – new OCTAVIA has been completely redeveloped, it boasts of an all-new, light design which now demonstrates a more powerful and masculine character. Everybody panel of the new generation OCTAVIA is new. The all – new body design not only sharpens the all – new ŠKODA OCTAVIA’s visual appearance but also enables excellent aerodynamics. The all-new OCTAVIA is 4,689 mm long, 1,469 mm tall, 1,829 mm wide, and comes with a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. In the OCTAVIA’s front section is a classic robust grill, with its striking chrome frame, that grabs all the attention. Following on from the grill are razor-sharp, narrower, new headlights featuring Bi-LED technology, and daytime running lights (standard), which are a visual delight. The all new ŠKODA OCTAVIA is available in five paint schemes: Lava Blue, Candy White, Magic Black, Brilliant Silver, and Maple Brown, with the last two exclusively available at the Laurin & Klement.

INTERIOR: NEW DESIGN IMPROVES ERGONOMICS AND APPEARANCE

The interior welcomes one with a perfect harmony of style, functionality, comfort, and space. The all – new OCTAVIA gets premium beige suede leather upholstery, gracefully complemented by chrome highlights. The multi-level dashboard has been completely redesigned and is now characterized by an elegant finish. The two-spoke multifunction steering wheel with paddle shift and black leather lends the vehicle an emotive and authentic appearance with a strong identity of its own. passengers can choose from different shades of colours, called the ‘mood tiles’, or customize a colour, precisely to his or her liking, on a bar. One can even assign a different colour palette to the dashboard and footwell. The new lighting system also assists in safety and turns red when the front doors open.

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION

A first for the Czech auto manufacturer in India, the fourth generation OCTAVIA features ‘shift by wire’ technology and electric parking brake. A rocker switch with a minimalist design, integrated into the centre console, controls and electronically conveys the gear selection to the transmission unit. The turbocharged 2.0 TSI petrol engine is at the core of the all – new ŠKODA OCTAVIA. It delivers 190 PS (140kW) of power and a peak torque output of 320Nm while delivering fuel efficiency figures of 15.81 km/l (ARAI)

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

The all – new ŠKODA OCTAVIA hosts a plethora of the most technically advanced and intelligent connectivity features that add a practical twist to elegance. A perfect overview is provided by the digital instrument panel which can display on-board computer specifications in combination with other information. The new 25.4 cm display infotainment system with an innovative touch slider adjusts the volume or the map. Smartphones can be paired to the infotainment system, offering access to infotainment apps. The premium Canton Sound system on the all-new OCTAVIA Laurin & Klement features 12 speakers, including a subwoofer, and has a power output of 600 plus watts. The Two Zone Climatronic air conditioning system, with Air Care function, enables different temperatures to be set for the front passengers. There are storage pockets and the cargo space is fitted with Velcro to stop unnecessary movement of luggage. The ŠKODA OCTAVIA offers 600 litres and 1,555 litres luggage space after folding down the rear seats. The electrically-controlled 5th door opens and closes at the mere touch of the button on the remote control. The door is equipped with a Virtual Pedal enabling contact-free access. The ‘Simply Clever’ features are defined by attention to details and are as ingenious as they are intuitive. The OCTAVIA comes with a sophisticated, gesture-operated LED reading light unit, smartphone pockets on the front seat backs, a storage compartment in the front doors for an umbrella, easy open-cup holders, a pair of USB C Ports in the dashboard and Centre Console , a USB C port behind the IRVM, smart cargo elements, hooks, and net restraints for the luggage compartments, roller sun blinds, and so forth. Another “Simply Clever” feature for the all new OCTAVIA includes a funnel integrated into the lid of the windscreen washer tank. The windscreens now have water ducts, which allows rainwater to drain optimally

SAFETY AND SECURITY

At ŠKODA AUTO, safety is a priority. The standard safety equipment on the new fourth generation OCTAVIA Laurin & Klement includes a wide range of features such as eight airbags, iBuzz Fatigue Alert and AFS (Adaptive Front-lighting System). In addition, a host of security equipment and safety support functions include ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), tyre pressure monitoring system, acoustic etc among others. There are eight airbags that spring into action in case the driver cannot influence the situation.

MyŠKODA CONNECT

The all new OCTAVIA is now equipped with “MyŠKODA Connect” an intelligent solution that provides a safe, convenient and smart driving experience to stay connected with your car and your family. MyŠKODA Connect has inbuilt technology that helps one in case of an emergency with features such as Road Side assistance and SOS. It also helps keep the car secure in the owner’s absence with features like Geo fence, Time fence etc. Not only this but MyŠKODA Connect also offers Driving Behaviour and Trip Analysis and much more functions, which are required for daily usage.