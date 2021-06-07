The air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to remain in Moderate category today

New Delhi: According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

Wind Pattern and Ventilation Index Forecast

Air mass inflow forecast in Delhi along with predicted ventilation coefficient and weather forecast is as follows:

The air quality over Delhi-NCT is likely to remain in Moderate category on 07.06.2021. The air quality is likely to deteriorate marginally but remain in Moderate to Poor category on 08.06.2021 and 09.06.2021. The predominant pollutant will be PM10. The strong surface winds are favorable for raising dust locally and transport of dust from nearby region. The Outlook for subsequent 5 Days: The air quality is likely to remain in

The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from West and Southwest directions of Delhi with wind speed 08-18 kmph and partly cloudy sky with possibility of thundery development towards evening on 07.06.2021. The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from West directions of Delhi with wind speed 15-22 kmph, mainly clear sky and strong surface winds (speed 20-30 kmph) during the day on 06.2021. The predominant surface wind is likely to be coming from West directions of Delhi with wind speed 18-20 kmph, mainly clear sky and strong surface winds (speed 20-30 kmph) during the day on 09.06.2021.

Predicted maximum mixing depth is likely to be approx 3800 m on 07.06.2021 and 4000 m on 06.2021 over Delhi. Maximum Ventilation index is likely to be approx d 34000 m2/s on 07.06.2021and 47000 m2/s on 08.06.2021. The ventilation index lower than 6000 m2/s with average wind speed less than 10 kmph is unfavorable for dispersion of pollutants.

The strong surface winds are favorable for raising dust locally and transport of dust from nearby region, thereby making PM10 predominant

Detailed forecast analysis and verification can be seen at https://ews.tropmet.res.in.

