The activities of Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare under Special Campaign 2.0.

New Delhi : Government of India under the guidance of DARPG has taken up Special Campaign 2.0 covering all ministries, government departments, Subordinate bodies and their field offices all over India.

The Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare has also made elaborate plans to cover all Subordinate Offices, autonomous bodies and all field units under its administrative control. A total of 263 sites were selected where various activities are being conducted with full enthusiasm by participation of employees, Public and all stake holders. The various activities covered are cleaning up exercises both within and outsides office premises, removal of scrap and freeing the area for useful purposes, disposal of all files and reducing pendency, State references, Grievances and other pending issues.

DA&FW has made excellent progress so far in terms of disposal of public Grievances and PMO references, Number of physical file reviewed and weeded out, Number of cleanliness campaign conducted at various sites, Revenue generated through scrap disposal, space freed etc.

During Monitoring Phase, 370 Public Grievances were disposed of, 38249 files were reviewed and 25445 files are wedded out and Outdoor cleanliness campaigns were conducted at 105 sites which covers all the field offices of DA&FW in remotest parts of the country. This is creating a good awareness among the public about the swachhta campaign. In addition Rs. 95650/- were generated as revenue receipt and 6102 sq. ft. space was freed.

The beautification of office spaces are being done by removing all furniture, unused electronic items etc. from office gallery as well as from the rooms to create the space & improved the lightings inside the offices to create a better working condition for staffs. The Madhubani-painting are being carried on the walls of the office of Department of Agriculture &Farmers Welfare.

Madhubani painting depicting various themes of agriculture in the corridor of Krishi Bhawan created during Special campaign 2.0.