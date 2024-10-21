The 2nd National Lighthouse Festival began with ‘Lighthouse Tourism Conclave 2024’

On the day one of 2nd National Lighthouse Festival , Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) hosted the Lighthouse Tourism Conclave 2024 today in Puri, with over 100 participants, including government officials, tourism experts, and conservationists, in attendance. The event aimed to explore the vast potential of lighthouse tourism and strategies for preserving these maritime structures, blending tourism development with heritage conservation.

The conclave was graced by dignitaries, including Shri Sambit Patra, Hon’ble MP from Puri; Shri Suresh Gopi, Hon’ble Minister of State for Petroleum, Natural Gas & Tourism; and Smt. Pravati Parida, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha. Following the traditional lighting of the ceremonial lamp, the Hon’ble Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Shantanu Thakur, delivered the keynote address, where he emphasized the importance of developing lighthouse tourism as a means to boost local economies and preserve India’s rich maritime heritage.

”In line with our vision to unlock the immense potential of India’s maritime heritage, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways has embarked on a transformative journey to revitalize our historic lighthouses. These majestic structures, which have long guided mariners, are now evolving into centres of tourism, culture, and learning. With the development of 75 iconic lighthouses across the nation, we are not only preserving history but also creating vibrant spaces for recreation and community engagement”.

He warmly invited all visitors to explore these landmarks and experience the unique blend of heritage and modernity they offer.

A detailed presentation by the Directorate General of Lighthouses and Lightships (DGL) showcased the current status and future prospects of lighthouse tourism in India, highlighting various initiatives underway. With an investment of ₹60 crore, 75 iconic lighthouses across 9 coastal states and 1 union territory have been developed under the visionary leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister. Each lighthouse has become a beacon of both heritage and recreation, with modern amenities such as museums, amphitheaters, children’s parks, and more. In Odisha, five lighthouses—Gopalpur, Puri, Chandrabhaga, Paradip, and False Point—have been developed as part of this initiative to promote lighthouse tourism.

In the fiscal year 2023-24 alone, the 75 dedicated lighthouses attracted an impressive 16 lakh visitors. As of September 2024, the current fiscal year 2024-25 has already welcomed more than 10 lakh visitors. These developments have also resulted in job creation, with 150 direct and 500 indirect employment opportunities emerging in nearby hotels, restaurants, tour operators, transportation services, and local shops and artisans.

The presentation was followed by two engaging panel sessions. The first session, moderated by Gaurav Nagar, focused on “Lighthouse Tourism and Heritage.” Speakers, including Kapil Mohan (AIS Retd.), Debasis Mishra, and renowned photographer Dinesh Khanna, discussed the cultural and economic significance of lighthouses and the untapped potential in leveraging them as tourist destinations. The second session, also moderated by Gaurav Nagar, concentrated on “Preservation and Conservation of Lighthouses.” Experts such as Raja Parija, Capt. Devabrat Mishra, and Sangeeta Thakur deliberated on sustainable preservation techniques, balancing heritage conservation with the growing demand for tourism.

This interactive dialogue encouraged collaboration among key industry players to strengthen lighthouse tourism in India.

Through this conclave, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways aims to raise awareness about the unique blend of history and tourism that lighthouses represent, and how their preservation is essential for future generations. The event sets the stage for upcoming initiatives and collaboration in the lighthouse tourism sector.