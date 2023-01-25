The 10th Day of .FEST Made Larger Than Life with Sukhwinder Singh

Bhubaneswar : Concluding the 10th and final Bhubaneswar live concert of this year’s .FEST, spell binding performances by Sukhwinder Singh, Salman Yusuff Khan, Pawandeep Rajan, and Arunita Kanjilal made it larger than life. Day 10 of the .FEST saw the people of Bhubaneswar converge on the IDCO Ground for the last live concert and celebrate the theme of ‘Non-stop Bhubaneswar’.

The renowned artists including Sukhwinder Singh, Salman Yusuff Khan, Pawandeep Rajan, and Arunita Kanjilal, who gave the audience an experience to cherish and remember till the next iteration were felicitated by Smt. Usha Devi, Hon’le Minister of Urban Development.

People from the underprivileged sections also enjoyed the .FEST throughout the ten days as the authorities promote inclusiveness in celebrating the carnival. The underprivileged sections were invited in many occasions to watch and enjoy the Bhubaneswar Live show at .FEST. A number of members from the transgender community as well as over 100 persons from three beggar rehabilitation centres and one SUH were given free passes t enjoy the musical nights at the Exhibition ground.

Mr. Balwant Singh, Vice-Chairman at Bhubaneswar Development Authority said, “From the beginning of the festival we have been promoting inclusiveness and equitable representation from all walks of life in celebration of the fest and the hockey World Cup.”

The Flea Market, which was founded with the intention of displaying the handicrafts and textiles of Odisha, also proved to be a wonderful crowd-puller, offering a shopping experience for visitors with more than 120 stalls showcasing locally made goods and crafts. The 3 stages present at the Flea Market have provided a platform to hundreds of regional musicians, magicians, dancers and alike.