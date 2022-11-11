Textile Minister Piyush Goyal appreciates Cottage Emporium as India’s window to world for offering high quality assortment of Indian handicraft

New Delhi : The Union Minister of Textiles Shri Piyush Goyal appreciated the repository of Handloom and Handicraft products showcased from all over India, representing rich heritage including One District One Product (ODOP), GI tagged products and languishing crafts. The Minister was inspecting Central Cottage Industries Emporium (CCIC), a retail outlet under Central Cottage Industries Corporation, a PSU under the Ministry of Textiles on 10.11.2022.

Shri Goyal reviewed the work done by the CCIC and directed officials to explore the possibility of Public Private Partnership (PPP) in revamping the Cottage Emporium and expanding the business. He applauded Cottage Emporium as India’s window to the world for offering high quality assortment of Indian handicraft and the collection of masterpieces made by skilled artisans & weavers.

He laid emphasis on the importance of promoting Indian craft and weaving traditions and projecting crafts persons of the country globally, by providing an efficient, modern and viable marketing platform.

Category wise items of CCIC are also displayed at website: