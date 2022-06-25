Textile industry has huge potential to generate jobs in coming years: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi :Textile industry has huge potential to generate jobs in coming years, said Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Shri Piyush Goyal at an event in Coimbatore today.

While inaugurating SIMA Texfair 2022, 13th edition in its series, an international textile machinery, spares, accessories & services exhibition conducted by The Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA) at CODISSIA Trade Fair Complex, Coimbatore on 25th June, 2022, Shri Goyal emphasised that the Centre is promoting both cotton and man-made textile sector so that it gets larger share of world market thereby increasing jobs opportunities as well as investment.

“In all sectors, we want to become a global industry. We want to capture the world market” he said adding on that under the guidance of PM, the Centre is working actively with different countries to finalise free trade agreement which will give zero duty access to textile sector in world market. It’s because of the good relations of PM with world leaders, India is getting global respect today.

In his inaugural address, Shri Piyush Goyal appreciated the invention capabilities and entrepreneurial skills of Tamil Nadu especially the twin cities viz., Coimbatore and Tirupur. He stated that Tamil Nadu would become the largest hub for textiles, pumps, wet grinders, critical components manufacturing etc., in the world and boost the economic growth of the Nation.

Shri Goyal highlighted the various policy initiatives taken by the Government and the hard work put in by the industry to achieve 440 billion US dollars exports. He stated that the country would reach 30 trillion economy from the level of 3 trillion economy very soon and the government has been aggressively addressing all the structural issues including the tariff barriers, issues in taxation, global competitiveness, etc. He advised all the stakeholders in the value chain to strive hard, stand united and thereby become the largest manufacturing country in the world. He invited all the young and women entrepreneurs to come forward to make investments and contribute for the growth of the Nation.

He highlighted from Farm to Fabric, Fabric to Finished Products, Finished Products to Fashion products and then finally to Foreign Products, India has a major share in the entire value chain. He said that he admires the entrepreneurial skills of people of Coimbatore. The city has many MSMEs & large scale industries for textiles, Kovai Cora cotton Saree is GI tagged and is world famous.

He said that the city is fast emerging as a major supplier for Defence sector as well. “We have decided to support SITRA so that they can produce more defence related products which will help our jawans at the border. The uniforms are to be manufactured in India instead of importing them. Some clinical trials are required for some products. I have agreed to support this under National Technical Textile Mission. They will soon put in proposal,” he said.

Shri Goyal mentioned that when he visited SITRA, he saw a manufacturing facility for sanitary napkin. He said that it’s the priority of Modi government to provide affordable sanitary napkins to women. He said that plans are in place to provide affordable sanitary napkins to the women folk of Tamil Nadu under PM Jan AushadhiYojana.

He said that under Samarth scheme 2 lakh beneficiaries have been trained in the state, out of which 1.7 lakh candidates have been provided placement opportunities.

Shri Goyal reiterated the capability of India to become the second largest manufacturer of PPE kits that not only protected the people of the Nation, frontline workers, but also helped several countries through exports. He stated that India could manufacture PPE kits with highest quality at an affordable price. He appreciated the contribution made by the South India Textile Research Association in various R&D activities and also the lead role played in manufacturing, testing and certifying PPE kits. He assured extending necessary support to strengthen the R & D activities of SITRA.

Shri Piyush Goyal has highly appreciated the efforts taken by SIMA in organizing the Texfairevent with world-class standards and providing opportunities for several hundreds of MSME manufacturers to develop import substitution and enhance the competitiveness of the Indian textile industry. He advised the textile machinery and spares manufacturers to achieve 100% self-sufficiency by manufacturing all the machinery from ginning to garmenting indigenously. He also appreciated the efforts taken by CITI, SIMA and export promotion council for guiding the industry and government in resolving various issues and also enhancing the global competitiveness.

He said that India has already finalized two FTAs-Australia & UAE and negotiating with UK, Canada & EU. The FTAs will benefit business hubs like Coimbatore and Tirupur.

In his address, Dr.L.Murugan, Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting, portrayed numerous policy initiatives taken by the NDA Government led by Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi. He stated when the entire world was reeling under grave recession due to the ill-effects of COVID pandemic, the unique policy measures taken by the Union Government could not only make the country to fight the war against Corana, but also to achieve a record export 440 billion USD. He also reiterated the initiatives taken by the Government to stabilize the cotton prices by removing 11% import duty on cotton and also allocation of one Textile Park for Tamil Nadu.

Shri R.Gandhi, Minister for Handlooms & Textiles, in his address appreciated the support extended by the Union Government, especially Hon’ble Minister of Textiles for the growth of the handlooms and textile industry in Tamil Nadu, especially the removal of 11% import duty on cotton. He requested to allocate more funds for the growth of the industry in Tamil Nadu. He highlighted the various policy initiatives taken by the Hon’ble Chief Minister, Shri M.K.Stalin for the growth of textile industry and retain Tamil Nadu as the numero one State in the country. Shri Gandhi also thanked the Union Government for allocating one PM MITRA park for Tamil Nadu.

In his address, Shri R.Sakkarapani, Minister Food & Civil Supplies highlighted the contribution made by Tamil Nadu in terms of GDP, industrial production, exports especially by MSME clusters in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Dindigul. He requested Union Textile Minister to resolve the cotton crisis, provide necessary funding support for cotton development across the country.

Shri T.Rajkumar, Chairman, Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, briefed about the continuous efforts made by Shri Goyal for making Indian textiles & clothing industry to achieve 44.2 billion dollars exports during the year 2021-22 despite unprecedented challenges, a record growth in the history of textile industry. He stated that under the leadership of Shri Goyal, the industry would be in a position to grow leaps and bounds. He pointed out the formation of Textile Advisory Group under the Chairmanship of Shri Suresh Kotak, a senior most expert and veteran in cotton, who has already formed two Sub-Committees to augment cotton production and improve seed technology in the country.

Shri Ravi Sam, Chairman, SIMA appreciated and thanked the Hon’ble Prime Minister and Hon’ble Union Minister of Textiles for taking several path breaking policy initiatives and enhancing the global competitiveness, foster the growth of the textiles and clothing industry and made the industry to create a record of achieving 44.2 billion US dollars during the year 2021-22 despite unforeseen challenges posed by COVID pandemic. He stated that certain policies like removal of anti-dumping duty on MMF and its raw materials, refund of embedded taxes through RoSCTL / RoDTEP, unique policy measures announced for MSMEs including the relaxation of eligibility criteria, production linked incentive scheme, PM MITRA scheme etc., fueled the growth of the industry.

Shri Ravi Sam has also thanked the Hon’ble Chief Minister & Hon’ble Minister for Handlooms & Textiles, Shri R.Gandhi and the Government of Tamil Nadu for removing the Agricultural Market Committee Fee on cotton and cotton waste that prevailed since 1959, creating a separate Textile Department with dedicated Commissionerate to fuel the growth of textile industry in Tamil Nadu and also announcing a Scheme for sustainable cotton mission in Tamil Nadu.

Dr.S.K.Sundararman, Deputy Chairman, SIMA while proposing the vote of thanks, highlighted unique policy measures and time-bound actions taken by Shri Goyal for the textile industry.

****