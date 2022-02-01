Terming the budget far-sighted, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said that it will prove to be a scale-changing budget for the Indian economy

New Delhi : Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has termed the Union Budget far-sighted and said that it will prove to be a scale-changing budget for India’s economy. In a series of tweets, Shri Amit Shah said that this Budget by the Modi government will make India self-reliant and lay the foundation for a New India for the 100th year of Independence and I congratulate Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for this.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that increasing the size of the budget to Rs 39.45 lakh crore shows India’s rapidly growing economy even during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reducing the fiscal deficit target from 6.9% to 6.4% is a big achievement, I am confident that India will be able to bring down the fiscal deficit below 4% under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Shri Amit Shah said that the Budget for a self-reliant India will be helpful in making India the world’s leading economy under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, by exploiting opportunities that have arisen in the global economy after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shri Shah said that Shri Narendra Modi has reduced the AMT ((Alternate Minimum Tax) rate in the cooperative sector from 18.5% to 15% and surcharge from 12% to 7%, ending the injustice done to the cooperative sector for decades and bringing it at par with the rest of the sectors, this will work to realize Shri Modi’s resolve of ‘Sahkar Se Samriddhi’.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that efforts like Zero Budget Farming, Natural Farming, River Linking, One Station-One Product and Farmer Drones will benefit our farmers and play an important role in realizing Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s resolve to make the agriculture sector modern and self-reliant.

Shri Amit Shah said that I congratulate Shri Modi for increasing capital investment by 35% to Rs 7.5 lakh crore. Also, the increase in the amount given to the States from Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore is a testimony to the efforts of Shri Modi to strengthen the Federal structure.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister said that connecting all 1.5 lakh post offices with core banking to promote financial inclusion will greatly benefit rural people and senior citizens. Along with this, 75 digital banks will also be set up in 75 districts to encourage digital payments.

Shri Amit Shah said that development of the North-Eastern region has always been the top priority of the Modi Government. The announcement of the ‘PM Development Initiative’ for the North-East will go a long way in realising Prime Modi’s vision of a prosperous North-East.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister said Shri Modi is determined to improve the standard of living of the poor, giving impetus to this resolve, Shri Modi has provided pure drinking water to 3.83 crore houses by providing Rs 60,000 crore under Har Ghar Jal Yojana and decided to provide houses to 80 lakh poor people by providing Rs 48,000 crore under the PM Awas Yojana.