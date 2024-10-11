Ten days nationwide celebration of International Day for Girl Child under banner of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao

The Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India led a 10-day nationwide celebration of the International Day for the Girl Child from October 2nd to 11th. All States and Union Territories organized this special 10-day program under the banner of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

Across the country, States and UTs engaged communities and stakeholders in discussions about girls’ rights, enhancing understanding of the challenges they face, and promoting initiatives that support their education and empowerment. Activities included plantation drives, felicitation of meritorious school-going girls, “Selfies with Daughters” campaigns, Kanya Pujan ceremonies, health camps, seminars, and sports events, fostering active participation and creativity among girls.

On the occasion of International Girl Child Day, Minister of Women and Child Development Smt. Annpurna Devi emphasized, “Empowering our girls is not just a responsibility; it is our vision for a brighter future. By recognizing their rights and potential, we can pave the way for an equitable society where every girl thrives.”

A Glimpse of celebrations of International Day for Girl Child special program across various States/UTs can be seen in the pictures below:

Gujarat:

Events included seminars to raise awareness about girls’ rights, rallies to promote empowerment, and rangoli competitions that highlighted the importance of girl children

Bihar

Plantation Drive at Anganwadi Centres and awareness workshops were organised.

Madhya Pradesh:

Kanya Pujan and Beti Janamotsav were organised to celebrate the birth and significance of daughters. These initiatives aim to honour girls and promote the value of their lives in society.

Chhattisgarh:

An oath-taking ceremony was held at the Directorate of Chhattisgarh. Awareness programs to provide important information on anemia, health, hygiene, and various government schemes supporting girls were conducted. Additionally, a beautifully themed Maa Durga Pandal was created to symbolize the commitment to empowering the girl child.

Goa:

Poster making and slogan writing competitions were held to promote awareness and celebrate girl empowerment, alongside Godh Bharai and Dandiya painting events. These activities fostered community engagement and highlighted the significance of nurturing and celebrating daughters.

Assam

A campaign on prevention strategies for child marriage was held. Discussions highlighted the need for access to education and empowerment for girls, along with the objectives of International Girl Child Week.

Ladakh

A workshop was organized to celebrate women and child development in Ladakh, focusing on empowering women and enhancing child welfare. The event aimed to raise awareness and foster community involvement in initiatives supporting women’s and children’s rights.

Meghalaya

In Meghalaya, an innovative photo competition was held centered around the theme of “Daughter and Father Bonding,” celebrating the unique relationships between fathers and daughters. Additionally, a workshop on the safety and security of women was organized to raise awareness and empower participants in the community.

Winner of the Photo Competition. : Father and daughter bonding

Manipur:

An awareness workshop on the empowerment of women was organized in Manipur to promote gender equality and inspire community involvement.

Odisha

In Odisha, a vibrant cultural program was organized featuring Kanya Pujan to honour the significance of girls. Various events which include the felicitation of meritorious students, recognizing their achievements and inspiring others. This celebration aimed to promote the value of education and empower young girls in the community.

Uttarakhand

In Uttarakhand, cultural program was organized to celebrate the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative. An innovative segment called “Coffee with DM,” allowing girls to engage in meaningful discussions with the District Magistrate. This initiative aimed to empower and inspire young girls in the community.

Uttar Pradesh:

In Uttar Pradesh, a range of activities were organized, including Kanya Pujan, sports events, Beti Janmotsav, and the felicitation of meritorious students. The District Administration appointed girls as collectors and Superintendents of Police for one day across various districts, showcasing their capabilities and leadership. This initiative aimed to empower young girls and highlight their potential in key roles. The events celebrated the importance of girls in society and encouraged community involvement. Overall, the celebration reinforced the commitment to promoting gender equality and the value of education for girls.