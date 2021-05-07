Ten Block Primary Education Officers transferred in Punjab

Chandigarh: Following the approval of Punjab School Education Minister, Mr. Vijay Inder Singla, the School Education Department has transferred and posted 10 Block Primary Education Officers (BPEOs).



Disclosing this here today, a spokesperson of the education department said that Mr. Lakhwinder Singh has been posted at Block Sangat, Mr. Sunil Kumar at Fazilka-1, Mr. Prem Kumar at Samana-1, Nina Rani at Majri, Mr. Sushil Kumar at Amritsar-1, Mr. Sushil Kumar at Bagha Purana, Mr. Jaskaran Singh Faridkot-2, Mr. Tirath Ram at Hoshiarpur-2A and Mr. Jaswinder Singh has been posted at Block Patiala-3.



According to the spokesperson, after the transfer, as long as there is no BPEO deputed at the old station, the officer has been asked to be present at his old station for the last three days of the week (Thursday, Friday, Saturday) and for the



first three days (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday ) at his new station.

Related