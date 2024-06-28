Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability (Ninth Amendment) Regulations, 2024 comes into force from July 01

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), on 14th March, 2024, issued the Telecommunication Mobile Number Portability (Ninth amendment) Regulations, 2024, which will come into force on 1st July 2024.

These amendment regulations are aimed at curbing the porting of mobile numbers by way of fraudulent SIM swap/replacement by unscrupulous elements. Through these amendment regulations, an additional criterion for the rejection of the request for allocation of a Unique Porting Code (UPC) has been introduced. Specifically, a UPC shall Not be allocated if the request for the UPC has been made before the expiry of seven days from the date of SIM swap/replacement.

For any clarification/information, Shri Akhilesh Kumar Trivedi, Advisor (Network, Spectrum & Licensing), TRAI may be contacted at Telephone Number +91-11-20907758.