Telecom service providers restore and augment telecom connectivity in landslide-hit Wayanad, Kerala

In order to maintain and establish essential communication channels for rescue teams, government officials and the public, the Telecom Service Providers are augmenting and restoring telecom connectivity on a war footing in Wayanad, affected by massive landslides. The telecom infrastructure has been augmented and restored to provide continuous coverage in Wayanad by major Telecom Service Providers including BSNL, Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vi.

Control rooms, relief distribution centres and emergency response teams have been activated to support residents in Wayanad. Following measures have been taken to support the communities in distress and enhance telecom connectivity to ensure continuous coverage.

Measures taken by Telecom Service Providers:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL):

Provided 4G services at landslide-hit Chooralmala and Mundakkai areas of Wayanad district. Diesel engines have been provided to ensure that the towers are functional even when there is no power.

Speedy Internet connections have been given to the district administration and toll-free numbers to the Health Department, Government of Kerala.

Reliance Jio:

Based on the request from state disaster management authorities and recognizing the critical need for reliable connectivity during this time, Jio has installed a second dedicated tower to provide further support in the affected area. The increase in network capacity and coverage will greatly assist both the distressed residents and the rescue workers and disaster management teams on the ground.

Extending network coverage to include the control room and various relief camps for facilitating better coordination in rescue and relief operations.

Airtel:

Prepaid Customers whose validity has expired and are unable to recharge, will be given 1 GB free mobile data per day, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. This will be valid for 3 days.

Postpaid – Airtel has extended bill payment dates for all postpaid customers by 30 days to ensure customers have uninterrupted access to mobile service.

Supporting local administration with relief material – Airtel has converted all its 52 retail stores in Kerala into relief collection points where people can drop off relief materials, which will be handed over to the local administration to be sent to the affected communities in Wayanad.

Vodafone Idea (Vi):