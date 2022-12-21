New Delhi : The Department of Telecommunications has constituted a Technology Innovation Group on 6G (TIG-6G) on 1st November 2021 with members from various Ministries/Departments, research and development institutions, academia, standardization bodies, Telecom Service Providers and industry to develop Vision, Mission and Goals for the 6G and also develop roadmap and action plans for 6G in India. The TIG-6G has constituted six Task Forces with industry, academia, R&D institutions and Government as members on Multi-Disciplinary Innovative Solutions, Multiplatform Next Generation Networks, Spectrum for Next Generation Requirements, Devices, International Standards Contribution and Funding Research and Development. India is also contributing to International Telecommunications Union (ITU) in 6G visioning exercise.

