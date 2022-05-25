OdishaOdisha Breaking NewsTop News

Telangana Tribal Welfare and Women and Child Welfare minister,  Satyavathi  Rathod to be on a three day visit toOdisha

Bhubaneswar: Telangana Tribal Welfare and Women and Child Welfare minister,  Satyavathi  Rathod will be visiting Odisha with a team of officers from the Tribal Welfare Department to see the best practices initiated by the  ST & SC Development Department, Government of Odisha from May 27 to May 28.

