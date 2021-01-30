Telangana gets additional Rs.179 crore for capital expenditure ; Additional amount is given as incentive for completing reforms in three out of four citizen-centric areas

New Delhi: The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance has approved capital projects of an additional amount of Rs.179 crore in Telangana. This is in addition to the capital projects of Rs.179 crore approved in the State earlier. Additional projects have been approved in the State as an incentive for undertaking reforms in three out of the four stipulated citizen-centric areas, i.e. One Nation One Ration Card, Ease of Doing Business, and Urban Local Bodies Reforms. The projects have been approved under the newly launched scheme of “Financial Assistance to States for capital projects”.

Telangana has become the second State to get additional funds under the Scheme. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh was sanctioned additional capital projects of Rs. 660 crore as an incentive for undertaking reforms in three out of four stipulated areas. The citizen-centric areas identified by the Government of India for undertaking reforms by the States are One NationOne Ration Card Reforms, Ease of Doing Business Reforms, Power Sector Reforms and Urban Local Bodies Reforms.

Out of the additional approved amount of Rs.179 crore, an amount of Rs.89.50 crore has been released to the State as 1st instalment. All the capital projects identified by the State Government of Telangana to be taken up from the additional funds are in the road sector.

The scheme of “Special Assistance to States for capital expenditure was announced by the Finance Minister on 12th October, 2020 as part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat package.

The Schemeis aimed at boosting capital expenditure by the State Governments who are facing difficult financial environment this year due to the shortfall in tax revenue arising from the COVID 19 pandemic. Capital Expenditure has a higher multiplier effect, enhancing the future productive capacity of the economy, and results in a higher rate of economy growth. Therefore, despite the adverse financial position of the Central Government, it was decided to extend a special assistance to the State Governments in respect of capital expenditure, in financial year 2020-21.

The Scheme has got very warm response from the State Governments. So far capital expenditure proposals of Rs.10835.50 crore of 27 States have been approved by the Ministry of Finance. An amount of Rs.5417.70 crore has already been released to the States as the first instalment under the scheme. State-wise allocation, approval granted and funds released is attached. Tamil Nadu has not availed the benefit of the scheme.

The capital expenditure projects have been approved in diverse sectors of economy like, Health, Rural Development, Water Supply, Roads and Bridges, Irrigation, Power, Transport, Education, Urban Development.

The Scheme has three parts. Part–I of the scheme covers the north-eastern and hill States. Under this part, Rs.200 crore is allocated to each of the 7 north-eastern States (Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura) and Rs.450 croreis allocated to each of the hill States (Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand). In view of higher population and geographical area, the State of Assam has been provided enhanced allocationof Rs.450 crore under the scheme.

Part-II of the Scheme is, for all other States not included in Part-I.An amount of Rs.7,500 crore is earmarked for this part. This amount has been allocated amongst these States in proportion to their share of central tax as per the interim award of the 15th Finance Commission for the year 2020-21.

Part-III of the Scheme is aimed at pushing various citizen-centric reforms in the States. Under this Part, an amount of Rs.2000 crore is earmarked. This amount is available only to those States who carry out by 15th February, 2021, at least 3 out of the 4 reforms specified by the Ministry of Finance in its letter dated 17th May, 2020 regarding reform linked additional borrowing permissions.

Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure

(Rs. In crore)

S.No. State Amount Allocated Amount Approved Amount Released 1 Andhra Pradesh 688.00 344.00 172.00 2 Arunachal Pradesh 233.66 233.66 116.83 3 Assam 450.00 450.00 225.00 4 Bihar 843.00 843.00 421.50 5 Chhattisgarh 286.00 286.00 143.00 6 Goa 65.66 65.66 32.83 7 Gujarat 285.00 285.00 142.50 8 Haryana 91.00 91.00 45.50 9 Himachal Pradesh 450.00 450.00 225.00 10 Jharkhand 277.00 277.00 138.50 11 Karnataka 305.00 305.00 152.50 12 Kerala 163.00 163.00 81.50 13 Madhya Pradesh 1320.00 1320.00 660.00 14 Maharashtra 514.00 514.00 257.00 15 Manipur 233.66 233.66 116.83 16 Meghalaya 200.00 200.00 100.00 17 Mizoram 200.00 200.00 100.00 18 Nagaland 200.00 200.00 100.00 19 Odisha 388.00 388.00 194.00 20 Punjab 150.00 146.50 73.25 21 Rajasthan 501.00 501.00 250.50 22 Sikkim 200.00 200.00 100.00 23 Tamil Nadu 0.00 0.00 0.00 24 Telangana 358.00 358.00 179.00 25 Tripura 200.00 200.00 100.00 26 Uttar Pradesh 1501.00 1501.00 750.50 27 Uttarakhand 450.00 450.00 225.00 28 West Bengal 630.00 630.00 315.00 Total 11183.0 10835.5 5417.7