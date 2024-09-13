Telangana Direct Selling Conclave Builds “Towards a Sustainable Direct Selling Ecosystem”

Hyderabad – The Association of Direct Selling Entities of India (ADSEI), in collaboration with the Federation of Indian Direct Selling Industries (FIDSI), recently hosted the Telangana Direct Selling Conclave, focusing on “Building a Sustainable Direct Selling Ecosystem.” Held in Hyderabad, the conclave brought together key stakeholders from the industry and government to discuss the future of ethical and sustainable Direct Selling in India.

The event was graced by Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Industries & Commerce and IT, Government of Telangana, as the Chief Guest, and Shri D.S. Chauhan, IPS, Principal Secretary, Consumer Affairs, Food & Civil Supplies & Commissioner of Civil Supplies, Government of Telangana, as the Guest of Honour.

The discussions focused on strengthening the direct selling ecosystem by promoting ethical practices, enhancing transparency, and ensuring consumer protection. The conclave stressed upon a growing need for a monitoring mechanism for Direct Selling business that would identify and promote responsible Direct Selling entities while distinguishing them from unregulated deposit schemes.

Expressing his support for the direct selling industry, Shri Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, in his keynote address emphasised on the industry’s potential to create significant socio-economic impact. He stated, “The direct selling industry has an immense potential to empower individuals, create jobs, and contribute to the economy of Telangana. By focusing on ethical practices and sustainability, we can ensure that this industry grows responsibly and provides long-term benefits to consumers and sellers alike. The government will extend support to all direct selling entities that are willing to set up manufacturing units in Telangana.”

Adding to the discussion, Shri D.S. Chauhan, IPS, emphasized the need for transparency and consumer trust. He said, “The government is committed to supporting ethical direct selling models that benefit consumers while safeguarding them from fraudulent schemes. Building a strong monitoring mechanism and ensuring greater accountability will help the industry flourish while protecting consumers’ interests. The Department will shortly establish the State Monitoring Mechanism for Direct Selling to protect the interest of all stakeholders, including consumers.”

“At ADSEI, we believe in promoting a direct selling ecosystem that is built on trust, transparency, and sustainability. This conclave is a step towards creating a platform for dialogue and collaboration between the industry and the government. We are thankful to the Telangana government for supporting our efforts in promoting ethical direct selling.” Said Sanjeev Kumar, President of ADSEI, highlighted the association’s commitment to ethical direct selling practices. “Our goal is to ensure that direct selling businesses operate in an environment where ethical practices are rewarded, and consumers are well-informed. We look forward to working closely with various state governments to ensure that these goals are met.” he added.

Both ADSEI and FIDSI assured their support to the Government of Telangana in setting up a monitoring committee on Direct Selling. The conclave also featured discussions on critical issues, including the role of digital transformation, AI, and data analytics in the future of direct selling, alongside a focus on fostering social responsibility and sustainability within the sector.

As the direct selling industry continues to evolve with changing consumer preferences and technological advancements, the conclave set a clear direction for building a sustainable, transparent, and ethical ecosystem that benefits all stakeholders.