Tekla Structures’ Technology Helps Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) Housing Project Flat Owners Get 10% More Carpet Area

Bhubaneswar: Global construction technology leader Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) today said that its flagship construction software, Tekla Structures, has delivered 10% extra carpet area with the same budget for a large-scale housing project by Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) atGhatakia and Subudhipur.

BDA had awarded Inventaa Industries with the construction of this affordable housing project, which involved construction of1320individual apartments spread over 33 Blocks of 5-storied apartmentcomplex. Inventaa chose Tekla Structures as Building Information Modelling (BIM) software for developing high-quality and low cost precast concrete structures for this project, which were instrumental in keeping the construction costs low.

“Precast concrete is one of the latest construction technology that is increasingly becoming popular for new building projects for speed and superior quality of construction along with reducedprojectdelivery time, lesser manpower and lifecycle costs. With the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, more builders, developers and contractorsare turning towardsprecast concretestructures,” says Mr Paul Wallett, Regional Director, Middle East and India, Trimble Solutions. “As the leading construction technology solution provider, we are delighted to support Inventaa Industries for the construction of this large-scale mass housing project in Bhubaneshwar”.

The software enabled Inventaa to control the project in a centralized manner right from efficient design to planning, monitoring and improving upon the execution of the project on-site. Inventaa’s in-house design team relied on Tekla to design the buildings suitable for precast concrete construction. With this value-engineering, Inventaa was able to provide an extra 10% carpet area within the same budget.Inventaa Industries is one of the leading Precast manufacturers in India with three precast plants in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha having a combined building construction capacity of 6mn sqft area per year.

Mr. Satyanarayana C, Managing Director, Inventaa Industries said, “This project was completely handled in-house including the development of the architectural concept, structural engineering/design, production of the precast elements, installation of precast elements with all the requisite structural work at the site, and finally the installation of services (MEP) and architectural finishing. Tekla support team held our hand through all of these phases which would have otherwise been very difficult to manage by using a dozen different applications.”

For Inventaa, Tekla was the definitive choice to successfully deliver this massive project that came with a multitude of challenges. A highly compact land space designated for the construction of this mass housing project was perhaps the biggest challenge. A tight project schedule with unique and challenging design requirements proved to be two additional constraints for Inventaa, which demanded highly reliable and accurate 3D modelling tools enabled by Tekla.

The use of Tekla Structures for the BDA mass housing project delivered several benefits to Inventaa, including highly accurate and reliable 3D engineering design modeling, one-stop project scheduling and monitoring, seamless real-time cloud-based collaboration and rationalization of manpower and associated costs.

Related

comments