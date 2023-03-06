“TECHNO-TRAIN : Training WSHGs with CSIR-IMMT’s Rural Technologies for women empowerment” conducted on 6th March in CSIR-IMMT

In celebration of International Women’s Day, CSIR-Institute of Minerals & Materials Technology conducted a one-day training and demonstration program, Techno-Train, on relevant technologies for WSHGs, in association with the NGO Bijay Kalinga Bikash with its intervention program – TREE (Technologies for Rural Entrepreneurship and Empowerment), under the aegis of CSIR Integrated Skill Initiative. As part of our Scientific Social Responsibility, our laboratory developed a few products like disinfectant surface cleaner, herbal hand sanitizer, soap bar and handwash formulations that can be mass produced by Women’s Self Help Groups, and boost the State Government’s livelihood mission. Total 20 women from Self Help Groups of different blocks of Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kendrapada and Keonjhar districts across the state of Odisha have participated in this program. With the support and encouragement of Director, Dr. G.N.Sastry, the program was co-ordinated by Dr. Sony Pandey, and mentored by Dr. N.K. Dhal, Dr. L.D.Besra and Dr. Ashok Sahu. Ms. Nibedita Nayak, Odisha State Govt. Advisor, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), Ms. Abha Mishra, Head of the Odisha Office of United Nations Development Program, and Prof. Yashodhara, Director NISWASS, addressed the gathering to encourage WSHGs to become self-reliant and gain financial freedom. They advised about the various government support programs, importance of gender equality, personal rights, psychological, social, and domestic issues faced by women. In a message to the WSHGs, CEO of ORMAS, Smt. Guha Poonam Tapas Kumar, IAS, has extended her support in marketing their products.