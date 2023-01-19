Technical Knowledge and rules to be strictly followed: CEO Dhamra Port  

Dhamra : As the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways inaugurated the 34th National Road Safety Week across the country from January 11 to 17, the valedictory ceremony was also observed by Adani Dhamra Port. Sushant Kumar Mishra, CEO, Adani Dhamra Port, was the chief guest on the occasion and delivered speech emphasizing on communication, transportation, technical knowledge, security while sensitizing the port staff and students. He also emphasized on the rules related to road safety to be obeyed strictly. This week-long celebration ended with the awareness training for the drivers working at port, to wear seat-belt and helmets at the time of driving. The occasion was followed by drawing competition among the students, quiz and slogan competition among the staffs. Aware of all the rules related to road safety, vehicle maintenance, paperwork. CEO Mishra awarded the winners of the competition. Port Operating Officer Sanjeev Kumar Gupta and Human Resource Head Basuki Nath were present in other dignitaries. Port security head Rajeev Bali gave the vote of thanks.