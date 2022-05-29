Tech Mahindra to Strengthen its CRM Software Workforce Through Amesto Aces Partnership

New Delhi :Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Amesto Aces AS, the latest up-skilling initiative by Amesto Group, to provide trained & certified Salesforce resources to its customers across Europe. Amesto Aces is part of the Amesto Group that has recently retained its place as one of Norway’s most innovative companies in the labour market. They provide young people between the ages of 18 and 30 with the opportunity to become certified Salesforce consultants, providing valuable up-skilling and becoming a sought-after resource.

Through the partnership, Tech Mahindra will provide Amesto trained resources with access to a dedicated Salesforce practice and deep industry expertise that combined with Amesto Aces’ innovative Salesforce training methodology and local roots will ultimately give way to an excellent opportunity to close the skills-gap and address the current shortage of skilled resources in the region. The training will be free of cost for participants and will pose an attractive opportunity for currently non-employed young people to embark on a new career in a sought-after area of expertise.

Gaurav Gupta, Country Manager, Norway & Denmark at Tech Mahindra, said, “We are very excited about this partnership as it addresses important issues in providing training in one of the most sought-after areas that will give people the opportunity to attain Salesforce certification. Through this collaboration we look forward to helping our Salesforce customers across the region transform their businesses to be more consumer-centric and digital. It will bring value to them, but also to society more broadly. This initiative is in line with our internal culture of driving positive change and empowering people to rise. In Amesto, we have found a partner who shares the same values and our commitment to innovative solutions. This is an incredible opportunity, as part of our ‘Rise for Good’-initiative, for us to drive a positive change by serving the needs of our customers at the same time as we tend to the dreams and passions of our people and the communities we live in.”

As part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra will provide industry expertise, technical resources, and serve as the primary route to market for the people who have been part of the training. They will be able to gain additional experience from different industries, ranging from Automotive, Engineering and Shipping to Retail and BFSI. Organizations in these industries have been heavily engaged in digitalization of their businesses and have needed to further accelerate their efforts during the pandemic, as customer demands have changed rapidly. With this collaboration, Amesto Aces and Tech Mahindra are jointly addressing one of the biggest pain-points of digitalization – the Salesforce skills-gap and skills shortage in the region, which is currently estimated to be ~2000 by 2025.

Ariane Spandow, Chair Board of Directors, Amesto Group, said, “We in Amesto Aces look forward to working together with Tech Mahindra. Not only do we connect well with Tech Mahindra in terms of values. It is also of importance to us that the partnership will increase our impact both on being able to train and hire more young adults who are in need and as such hopefully also contributing to minimizing the gap for skilled people within IT.”

Tech Mahindra believes in DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive Business Transformation. Digital technologies catalyse the transformations – they humanize businesses by helping them think, sense, connect, communicate, secure, and act better than before. As part of NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.