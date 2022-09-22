Tech Mahindra Launches YANTR.AI to Enhance & Simplify Field Services

New Delhi : Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced the launch of YANTR.AI – a transformational cognitive Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution to enhance and simplify field services. It will further strengthen Tech Mahindra’s BPaaS (Business Process as a Service) portfolio and provide actionable insights to enterprises for better planning and execution of field services.

YANTR.AI is designed to provide operational efficiency, enhance productivity, and improve workflow control by combining advance analytics, AI, Machine Learning (ML) & optimization along with people to hyper-automate field operations, thereby increasing cost efficiency and improving customer experience. The solution will provide end-to-end visibility and recommendations to further strengthen fieldwork planning and address the demand & supply chain appropriately. It can also help customers discover lags & opportunities and strategize efforts in the right direction to create a flawless field ecosystem.

Birendra Sen, Business Head – Business Process Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “Technology is not just the backbone of the global economy, but is also a strategic tool which can turn insights into solutions, uncover trends and predictions, and transform businesses in a sustainable manner. Today, there is an increasing need for technologies and platforms that turn insights into ready products that can be utilized by enterprises. To meet this burgeoning need and further our goal of providing best-in-class digital solutions to enhance business agility, simplify operations, and future-proof enterprises, we have launched YANTR.AI. It will enable enterprises to improve visibility & velocity and reduce vulnerabilities & variability while providing insights for better forecasting, planning, and execution of field services operations.”

This solution will enable Tech Mahindra’s customers to address the full spectrum of field services needs including enhanced technician productivity, improved Service-Level Agreements(SLA), and reduce unmet demands across sectors such as Telecom, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Retail, etc.

Tech Mahindra believes in DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive Business Transformation. Digital technologies catalyze the transformations – they humanize businesses by helping them think, sense, connect, communicate, secure and act better than before. As part of NXT.NOWTM framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.