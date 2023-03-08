Tech Mahindra Establishes Cisco Business Unit to Enable Global Organizations to Build Networks of the Future

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, has set up a Cisco Business Unit (BU) to conceive, build and bring to market a full range of advisory and managed lifecycle services capabilities. The Tech Mahindra Cisco BU will help the existing customer base of over 1200 global enterprises and telecom service providers choose, adopt, and enhance current and new Cisco solutions and technologies.

Tech Mahindra, in partnership with Cisco, will develop and implement a range of services that build and maintain agile, secure, collaborative, and hybrid networks. The new BU will support Cisco solutions, including Software Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), Full Stack Observability (FSO), Managed Wi-Fi networks, Routed Optical Networks (RON), Carrier IP Networks, 5G for enterprise and Hyper Network automation.

Harshul Asnani, Global Head of Enterprise Technology Business Unit, Tech Mahindra, said, “As the focus on network modernization increases, customers need assistance to drive business value, including functional and contextual use cases. Along with Cisco, we are excited to successfully simplify, modernize and transform connectivity infrastructure that unlocks true potential of the 5G network. As an example, we are delivering exceptional experience for our customers like Three UK. Establishment of Tech Mahindra Cisco BU will further strengthen our long-standing partnership with Cisco to conceive, build and bring to market the full range of services needed across all the phases of the customer engagement lifecycle, delivered with a managed services orientation across a wider range of Cisco technologies, with Tech Mahindra’s capabilities.”

Tech Mahindra will invest in associated labs, dedicated solution architects, sales, pre-sales bandwidth and draw upon the 7500 strong network engineering consultant pool in key global markets such as the Americas, Europe, and APAC. This will accelerate customer transformation and drive business value through a single, unified governance and management structure.

Nick Holden, Vice President of Global Strategic Partners and Co-sell at Cisco Systems, said, “As organizations continue to modernize their network and application infrastructure, they need the right strategy and partners to provide cross-architecture solutions and expertise. The Tech Mahindra Cisco BU, anchored by Tech Mahindra’s industry-leading consulting and business engineering services, will enable them to deliver secure, connected, automated experiences for our mutual customers.”

Iain Milligan, Chief Network Officer at Three UK, and a customer of Tech Mahindra’s Cisco BU, said, “We have been working closely with Tech Mahindra and Cisco to enable 5G connectivity and network modernization. The partnership has enabled expansion of our 5G footprint and upgrade of our 4G network and made us a leader in 5G coverage and performance for our customers. We have generated the fastest download speeds in London, Birmingham, and Manchester, winning the Ookla Speed Award with the help of our partners’ technologies. With our partnership with Tech Mahindra, Cisco and wider partner eco-system, millions of mobile, business and home broadband customers across more than half the UK’s population can access our superfast speeds. We are also bringing 4G/5G services to the London Underground for our customers to enjoy greater connectivity.”

The partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance “Human Centric Experience”. Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.