Tech Mahindra Collaborates with Microsoft to Offer Next Generation Integrated Security Solutions for Customers

New Delhi : Tech Mahindra leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced that it has collaborated with Microsoft to provide next-generation integrated security solutions for customers. As part of the collaboration, Tech Mahindra and Microsoft will build SenTindra, a cloud-based virtual security operations center developed on Microsoft Sentinel. SenTindra offers a single monitoring pane with all security components integrated to assist in immediate addressing of security threats and thereby giving customers an improved security posture.

With Tech Mahindra’s secure assessment and migration approach backed by Azure’s security features, SenTindra will cover the entire lifecycle of the migration and transformation requirements for a seamless and secure experience for customers. This collaboration will enhance security, simplify access, and set smart policies across customers’ different cloud environments.

Kunal Purohit, Chief Digital Services Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Cyberattacks today are more advanced than ever before, hence there is a need for a holistic next generation security solution that brings data aggregation, analytics, visibility, orchestration, AI (Artificial Intelligence), ML (Machine Learning) capabilities bundled together. Through this collaboration we will provide the ‘SenTindra’ platform that will enable enterprises to experience focused industry use cases and custom solutions on Sentinel’s next generation cloud native and scalable SIEM (security information and event management) solution.”

By using Microsoft Sentinel’s AI-enabled data aggregation and analyzing capability, and Tech Mahindra’s MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) capabilities, this collaboration will help in improving customers’ security posture by providing ready to use templates that help collect, detect, investigate and respond to security threats. Additionally, it reduces delivery risks and assessment phase timelines for customers.

Vasu Jakkal, CVP, Microsoft, Security, Compliance, Identity and Privacy, said, “With the launch of the ‘Sentinel Showcase Labs – Sentindra’, global customers will have a platform to experience various custom-built and very relevant scenarios focused on the need of specific industries and business environments and demonstrate the holistic end-to-end features of our scalable SIEM (security information and event management) & SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation, and Response) solution.”

Tech Mahindra provides a comprehensive suite of services spanning the entire lifecycle of the security journey for our customers. The collaboration is in line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOWTM framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ by focusing on increased investment in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra offers innovative and customer-centric digital experiences, enabling enterprises, associates and the society to Rise. We are a USD 5.1 billion organization with 145,000+ professionals across 90 countries helping 1191 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. We are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers. Tech Mahindra is the only Indian company in the world to receive the HRH The Prince of Wales’ Terra Carta Seal for its commitment to creating a sustainable future. We are the fastest growing brand in ‘brand strength’ and amongst the top 7 IT brands globally. With the NXT.NOWTM framework, Tech Mahindra aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’ for our ecosystem and drive collaborative disruption with synergies arising from a robust portfolio of companies. Tech Mahindra aims at delivering tomorrow’s experiences today, and believes that the ‘Future is Now’.

We are part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate. The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise.