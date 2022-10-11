Tech Mahindra and SoftTech join forces to digitally transform the global construction and infrastructure industry

New Delhi : Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with SoftTech, a provider of advanced digital solutions for the construction and civil infrastructure industry, to digitally transform the global construction and infrastructure industry. The partnership will combine the technological capabilities of Tech Mahindra and the domain expertise of SoftTech to provide customised solutions for end-to-end digital transformation of business in the construction and infrastructure industry.

The partnership will enable customers across the government and corporate sectors to streamline business operations, boost efficiency, and improve customer experience by leveraging leading-edge technologies like AI (Artificial Intelligence), ML (Machine Learning), BIM (Building Information Modelling), Digital Twins, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Mixed Reality (MR), Construction Wearables, Robotics, Metaverse, and Internet of Things (IoT).

Jagdish Mitra, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Growth, Tech Mahindra, said, “The construction industry contributes 13% to the global GDP, and is required to continuously re-invent and innovate to become more efficient and address cost burdens. The industry has taken valuable strides in digitisation, and the many examples of successes have increased the demand for next-gen technologies. Tech Mahindra and SoftTech aim to build more sustainable and responsible solutions for social and environmental impacts within AEC (Architecture-Engineering-Construction) space. An innovative online inspection-approval system, ERP solution for the real estate and construction industries, an online building information model, etc. are among the strengths of our partnership”.

The partnership will further strengthen Tech Mahindra’s market position in the construction industry and empower organisations with seamless implementation and integration of digital solutions across departments, functions, and the workforce at the desk and on the field. Tech Mahindra and SoftTech will also work towards cross-skilling their resources through training programs for knowledge sharing on various tool implementations, scaling applications, etc., thereby creating a skilled talent pool for innovative and scalable solutions.

Vijay Gupta, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director at SoftTech, said, “We believe that the construction industry is at the cusp of undergoing a complete digital transformation, and our partnership with Tech Mahindra creates a great platform to cater to the needs of the industry. With Tech Mahindra’s industry-leading expertise in the manufacturing segment, the company has succeeded to scale the business upwards to cross a billion-dollar run-rate. We are confident that this, combined with their deep-tech capabilities in 5G and Metaverse, will provide our products scalability in terms of customer base and technical know-how, which will help deliver more value to international construction and infrastructure clients.”

Tech Mahindra believes in DigitALL philosophy for comprehensive Business Transformation. This partnership is in line with Tech Mahindra’s focus on digital growth, under the NXT.NOW™ framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, Tech Mahindra focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.