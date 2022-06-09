Tech Mahindra and Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Announce Partnership to Bolster Indonesia’s Digital Economy

New Delhi :Tech Mahindra a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH), visioning to become the most preferred digital telco of Indonesia, to jointly explore business development prospects and innovative enterprise-grade digital solutions across Industry 4.0, Cloud, Data, and 5G Networks. The organizations signed an MoU to drive digital transformation in Indonesia and further bolster the country’s digital economy.

This collaboration will further strengthen the long-standing relationship between both organizations. Tech Mahindra’s proven domain expertise in new-age technologies like IoT, data analytics & security, cloud, Industry 4.0, 5G, system integration, and IT & network managed services along with IOH’s industry integrated connectivity portfolio of 5G-ready private networks, SDWAN (Software defined Wide Area Network), Data Analytics, Security, Cloud Services, and IoT among others will help in solidifying Indonesia’s digital roadmap.

CP Gurnani, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “Indonesia is amongst the fastest growing digital markets in the Asia Pacific region, and we see immense potential in terms of new-age technology adoption. Our partnership with IOH will help us in expanding our digital foothold in the market and will unlock opportunities for us across industries and sectors to improve productivity and enhance customer experience through digitally powered new-age platforms and solutions.”

Following merger completion in early January, IOH welcomes its new chapter with a promising start. The company has successfully maintained solid growth momentum outperforming the industry for three consecutive years since 2019. The new entity has a healthy customer base of around 95 million customers, with more than 120 thousand 4G BTS across the country, making it the second-largest mobile telecoms business in Indonesia.

Vikram Sinha, President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, said, “IOH is committed to deliver world-class digital telco experience, connecting, and empowering every Indonesian. With that spirit, we are delighted to partner with Tech Mahindra, a leading digital transformation provider, to accelerate Indonesia’s digital agenda and economy. This partnership also marks IOH’s milestone to continue partnering with global players and to bring best solutions to enhance enterprise-customers’ business operations.”

Last year, IOH launched 5G services in five cities, namely Solo, Jakarta, Surabaya, Makassar, and Balikpapan. Such a move is part of IOH’s commitment to bring world-class digital experiences and be the frontrunner of Indonesia’s 5G revolution. The company is also on track with its commitment to supporting the Government’s mission to fulfill 4G coverage throughout Indonesia through strengthening mobile internet network infrastructure by deploying an additional 11,400 new sites and expanding network coverage to 7,660 new villages throughout the country, which is targeted for completion by the end of 2025.

This partnership is also in line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOWTM framework, which aims to enhance ‘Human Centric Experience’, and focuses on investing in emerging technologies and solutions that enable digital transformation and meet the evolving needs of the customer.