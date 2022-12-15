Tech companies, start-ups & govt will be partners to catalyse India as semiconductor nation and major player in electronics global value chains: MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar

New Delhi : The Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that the Government under PM Shri Narendra Modi has been giving capital support for research and development efforts for India to take the leap from being a tech consumer and back-office support to becoming a leading tech producer of the world.

MoS Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar virtually addressing the first edition of IEEE MAPCON held in Bengaluru

“We are no longer a back-office support to the world. Our skilled engineers are now being encouraged to innovate and start their own ventures. And the Government is all prepared to support their initiatives. The Digital India programme supported by future design, future labs and future skills shall act as enabler for India to become a semicon nation,” the Minister said, while virtually addressing the first edition of the IEEE MAPCON event (Microwave, Antennas, and Propagation Conference) 2022 being held in Bengaluru today.

India will soon launch future labs to channel R&D capital for semiconductor and deep tech development. These labs will embed with C-DAC and will encourage industry and academia collaborations, he said, emphasising that technology companies, start-ups and government will be partners to catalyse India as semiconductor nation and major player in electronics global value chains.

Participants at the first edition of IEEE MAPCON held in Bengaluru

The Minister also inaugurated the IEEE-Ansys Centre for Skill Development in RF and Microwave and Ansys Innovation Space (AIS) Portal at Reva University in Bengaluru. The Centre will help skilling of workforce in electronics, semiconductors, and A&D sectors to accelerate Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Through this centre and AIS portal, Ansys, a global leader and innovator of engineering simulation software aims to help skilling and expertise building of the workforce in electronics, semiconductors, and Aerospace and Defence space in line with Prime Minister’s Skill India and Atmanirbhar Bharat missions.

About the centre, Shri. Rajeev Chandrasekar, said, “The Centre for Skill Development demonstrates how industry and academia can come together and focus on creating state-of-the-art skills and Skill India Mission. I offer my support and help scale this up across India. The Ansys Innovation Space (AIS) portal is a good initiative that could very well complement government’s effort in providing digital based skill development program.”

The Centre for Skill Development in RF & Microwave is designed for developing and accelerating innovation and development capabilities for both professionals and students. It is focused on the adaption of the most advanced trends in Radio Frequency (RF) and Microwave engineering into the existing system. This facility will be able to provide training and knowledge to more than 1500+ students and professionals every year.