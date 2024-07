New Delhi: Team India lands in Delhi after winning T20 World Cup, set to meet PM Narendra Modi. Touching down in Delhi, the Indian Cricket Team brings home the World Cup T20 trophy! Amid cheers and applause, the nation celebrates their historic win.

Men’s Indian Cricket Team at ITC Maurya Hotel in Delhi, after winning the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy. India defeated South Africa by 7 runs on June 29, in Barbados.